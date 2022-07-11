How to play The Walking Dead: Last Mile – Open beta guide

Alec Mullins . 8 seconds ago

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is a Facebook-exclusive interactive game-and-show combo in which fans will get to control the fate of the characters.

Last Mile aims to bring fans of the Walking Dead franchise together in a unique way.

Drawing inspiration from combo projects like the much-forgotten Defiance or the more recent Bandersnatch episode of Black Mirror, choices made by the collective of players will influence how things play out in front of them in the show portion of the experience.

If you’re looking to try it out for yourself, here’s what you need to know.

How to sign up for The Walking Dead: Last Mile beta

All that’s necessary to get into TWD:LM is an active Facebook account and any device where you can access the website or app.

The first wave of content will be revealed on July 11 at 7:00 EST in a livestream hosted by Felicia Day on the Last Mile Facebook page.

According to GameSpot, the beta period will last four weeks before taking a two-week hiatus to further develop the story and implement fan feedback. When it returns, the rest of the story will play out in four-week acts that are set to span across the final months of 2022.

What is the the gameplay like in Last Mile?

Players are invited in to create their own survivor this time around. After making an avatar they are then free to participate in TWD-themed mini-games and collect points for their efforts. These points are where the game becomes interactive. Similar to Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn or Telltale’s signature ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ system, choices made by the audience will directly affect what plays out on-screen in the following weeks.

After each week of the show, noted super fan Yvette Nicole Brown and the aforementioned Felicia Day will host a recap segment bringing viewers up to speed on where the story is so far and how the fans have impacted the narrative.