How to play Splitgate 2 early: Closed Alpha signup details

Splitgate 2 is real and players are already getting their hands on the highly anticipated sequel. Here’s how you can play early through the Closed Alpha.

It’s been five years since Splitgate first made a splash in early access. Bringing the iconic Portal gun to a competitive setting flipped the FPS landscape on its head for a short while, becoming one of the most popular titles upon its full release.

While the original couldn’t quite maintain its momentum, a full-fledged sequel is now being built from the ground up to recapture its audience. The new-look follow-up has been quickly turning heads, and it turns out you can already get your hands on, if you’re lucky.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can register to join the Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha as soon as possible.

How to get access to the Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha

To join the Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha you simply need to request access directly on the game’s Steam page.

Article continues after ad

Clicking ‘Join The Alpha’ on the official website simply redirects you to the Steam page. It’s here where you can try your luck at joining the Splitgate 2 playtest, though access isn’t guaranteed.

The Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha is set to begin at 12PM PT on August 21 and run through until August 25. It’s unclear just how many players are being let in for this test, nor when the next round of testing might begin.

Article continues after ad

Your best bet is to simply request access through Steam right away and cross your fingers you’re granted access sooner than later.

While the sequel is targeting a 2025 launch, it’s unclear exactly when in the year fans can expect the full release to arrive. Given we’re only just entering its Alpha stage, however, a safe bet is the back half of the year.

For now, this is the only means of getting your hands on Splitgate 2 early. Should that change, we’ll keep you updated here with any further details.

Article continues after ad