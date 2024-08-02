How to play Spectre Divide early: Closed Beta signups for shroud’s FPS

Spectre Divide has been revealed to the world with Shroud as its figurehead, and it’s coming out to early access for playtesters and a planned Closed Beta. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Mountaintop, an indie studio, announced their take on the tactical FPS genre with a body-swapping game mechanic, all set in a classic 3v3 bomb defusal game mode.

In their reveal, the devs announced they were going to be conducting tests over the next few months, first starting with a “stress test” on the server and an eventual closed beta for the free-to-play game.

So, here is how you can get in on the game’s next playtest.

How to get early access to Spectre Divide?

Currently, there is only one way to get early access to Spectre Divide, which is to request access to the game through Steam.

To do so, you will need to go to Spectre Divide’s Steam page, wishlist the game, and click the request access button on its store page. Players will be chosen at random, and if you have been accepted, you’ll be able to download the playtest version of the game.

This means there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to get in on early access. However, those lucky enough can get access through a special link given to 10,000 of Shroud’s fans but it has already been closed.

Currently, there is one playtest planned for Spectre Divide. On August 3, the devs will be conducting a stress test, so they are inviting playtesters. This test will last for eight hours, from 12 PM to 8 PM PT for all with playtest access.

According to their FAQ, whatever progress is made in the stress test will not carry over to the final game, so beware if you’ve gotten in.

As for when a proper Closed Beta is coming, there is no announcement just yet. However, it looks like it will be coming in the near future and it’s likely the devs will be opening more playtest slots when it eventually does.