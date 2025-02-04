How to play PGA Tour 2K25 early access

PGA Tour 2K25 is on the horizon and you take an early swing at things with some early access periods. Here’s what you need to know.

2K Sports last released a golf title back in 2023, the aptly named PGA Tour 2K23, following on from the success of The Golf Club and PGA 2K21. Their last PGA Tour branded title was, again, a hit and has had a solid run for two years.

Now, as the calendar has turned over to 2025, they’ve got a follow-up in the works – PGA Tour 2K25. It’s got 26 real-world courses, including the US Open and The Open, as well as a host of popular golfers in there. Of course, Tiger Woods is the standout, but actor Christopher McDonald is also in so you can live out some Shooter McGavin-inspired dreams.

Like most games these days, there will be an early access period so that you can dive in, get a head start on the competition, and start getting to grips with the all-new EvoSwing system.

To get into PGA Tour 2K25’s early access, you will have to pre-order either the Deluxe or Legend edition of the game.

These two upgraded editions will give you the Early Birdie bonus – yes, early birdie – of seven days of early access.

Pre-ordering the standard edition won’t bag you any early access, even if it does come with the Extra Butter x Adidas Pack and the ability to play as Christopher McDonald.

2K Sports The Deluxe and Legend Editions of PGA Tour 2K25 will have early access.

PGA Tour 2K25 Demo

The pre-order route isn’t the only bit of early access, however. 2K Sports has a demo version of the game for you to play.

That will allow you to get into the back nine at TPC Scottsdale and Waste Management Phoenix Open, as well as make a start with your MyPlayer. You’ll be able to progress your custom character from 65 to 70 OVR in the demo period.

The demo will launch on February 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, so you’ll have to jump in and make the most of it.

As ever, any progress you bank in the early access periods will carry over into the full release of the game.

So, don’t worry thinking that you’ll be grinding away looking for birdies and having to go again in a few weeks when the game officially drops on February 27.