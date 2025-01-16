How to play Nintendo Switch 2 early ahead of official release

How to play Nintendo Switch 2 early ahead of official releaseNintendo
The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience has been announced alongside the system’s first official trailer, giving fans in the United States of America, Asia, and Europe the chance to try the handheld/console hybrid for themselves.
While the Nintendo Switch 2 is still set for its 2025 release date, the bulk of new information about the console is being announced in a Direct planned for April 2. This will hopefully include key detials, like the system’s price tag and specifications.
Shortly after the Direct, fans will have the chance to visit the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, which is an event being held in certain cities around the globe. To get in, you’ll need to follow certain registration steps.
Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates & venues
A few days after the April Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the Experience events will kick off in North America and France, before moving around the world. These are the dates and cities where it’s being held:
|Europe
|Paris
|April 4 – 6
|London
|April 11 – 13
|Milan
|April 25 – 27
|Berlin
|April 25 – 27
|Madrid
|May 9 – 11
|Amsterdam
|May 9 – 11
|North America
|New York
|April 4 – 6
|Los Angeles
|April 11 – 13
|Dallas
|April 25 – 27
|Toronto
|April 25 – 27
|Oceania
|Melbourne
|May 10 – 11
|Asia
|Tokyo (Makuhari)
|April 26 – 27
|Seoul
|May 31 – June 1
|Hong Kong
|To be announced
|Taipei
|To be announced
How to register for Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events
To register for Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, you will need a Nintendo Account as it’s all done on the company’s official website.
To register for the New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, visit this link. Registration is open from Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET until Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time for each Event location. Successful applicants will learn shortly after the drawing is closed.
To register for the London Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, visit this link. The registration period is open from January 17th at 14:00 (UK time) until January 26th at 23:59 (UK time). Successful applicants will learn shortly after the drawing is closed.
Once registrations are open, it will be possible for families and groups of up to six to register as one. Applicants will need to supply the ages of all participants during the process.
That’s all you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience. Check out our guides for all official Nintendo Switch 2 games and the system’s backward compatibility features to learn more about the system.