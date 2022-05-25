Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has finally launched on mobile and PC, giving players the opportunity to delve into the colorful world of Evermore. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is the latest free-to-play game that has both MMORPG and anime fans excited. Just like Genshin Impact, the title can be played on both mobile and PC, enabling players to continue their adventuring wherever they go.

With breathtaking animation from Studio Ghibli and music from legendary composer Joe Hisaishi, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is a feast for the eyes. This is amplified even further when playing on PC, which is where the visuals really begin to stand out.

So, if you wish to experience Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC, then you’ll want to follow the instructions outlined in our handy hub.

How to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC

In order to play the game on PC, you’ll simply need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds official website Download the Netmarble Launcher. After installing the Netmarble Launcher, check the install options and click the ‘Start Install’ button. Once the installation is complete, click the play button and enter the game. Use the email account used in the mobile version and log in.

To log into the PC version, you must first go to the mobile app’s Account Settings and link your email.

Once you’ve done this, use the F1 key to check the key mapping and set up the controls exactly how you want.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about playing Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC. If you wish to know more about the game, be sure to check out our Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds hub.