How to play Chained Together solo: Climbing to the top by yourself

Chained Together is the latest viral craze taking over Twitch, but despite its name, you can actually play it solo. Here’s how to get climbing by yourself.

Much like Only Up and Getting Over It in years past, Chained Together is in focus as the latest viral craze. Taking over Twitch already, the game pits players in a tremendously difficult tug of war, tasking them with climbing to the very top of the map while limited in their movement as, well, they’re chained together.

Up to four players can tackle this challenge at a time, with the chain simply extending depending on the size of your party. However, it is actually possible to ignore the chain entirely. By playing solo, you can venture up the mountain without having anything holding you back or offsetting your movement.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to play Chained Together by yourself if you’re so inclined.

Article continues after ad

How to play Chained Together by yourself

Playing Chained Together by yourself is a simple matter of just starting your own lobby and not inviting anyone else. If you’re eager to test your skills alone, simply host a new lobby and keep it private, this way no one else will interfere.

Anegar Games Chained Together can indeed be played solo, if you so choose.

As you can imagine, playing solo removes the chain altogether. As there’s no one else to connect with, you’re free to traverse the map without any restrictions or hindrances.

In fact, Chained Together even supports solo play like any other lobby size, adding a timer to the top left corner so you can track your efforts. No doubt, there’ll soon be speedruns across all categories, including solo play.

Article continues after ad

Not to mention, Chained Together also boasts a Training Mode that supports solo play. Here you can play without fear of falling, trying various sections over and over again until you get them just right.

Article continues after ad

Anegar Games Training Mode is a simpler way to practice in Chained Together.

It’s obviously worth noting the solo experience is quite different from co-op in Chained Together. Without having to sync the timing of your movement or factor in the weight discrepancy of other players, it should make for an easier time, at least on paper.