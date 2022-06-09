Absurdle word game: How to play Absurdle & guess today’s answer

Are you struggling to find today’s Absurdle answer? Don’t worry, as our guide has everything you need to help you guess and figure out the answer in Absurdle.

If you consider yourself to be a pro at games like Wordle, it’s time for you to take things up a notch with Absurdle – another word-guessing game on the market that comes with a twist.

Compared to Wordle, Absurdle allows you to take unlimited guesses, and the overall functionality is quite the opposite of Wordle. So, if you’re wondering how to guess answers in the game, our handy guide has got your back.

How to find the answer in Absurdle

Unlike the other word-guessing games, Absurdle actively tries to avoid giving you the answer, revealing the least information.

The only way to guess the mystery answer is by looking at the color hints displayed after typing a word:

If the color is Grey , it means the letter is not present in the word.

, it means the letter is not present in the word. If the color is Orange , it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. If the color is Green, it means the letter is in the right place.

That’s it! From there, you may take as many guesses as possible until you land on your mystery word of the day.

Is there a daily answer for Absurdle?

Unlike some other similar experiences, there is no daily answer for Absurdle. The answers do not reset daily, and you’re able to play a new game straight after completing your previous challenge.

For example, your first game’s word may be ‘Marry’, and the second will be something else entirely. The word will also be completely different for a friend, too.

Frequently asked questions

What is Absurdle?

Like Wordle, Absurdle is a word-guessing game but is more random in nature. You get to take unlimited guesses, and the game can go on for an extended period of time without losing until you find the correct word.

How does Absurdle work?

It’s highly unlikely that a player will be able to guess the answer straight away.

It makes you think you’re picking the right word but each time you guess, Absurdle’s internal list of words grows smaller and smaller, extending gameplay until you land on the right one.

This process continues until you checkmate the game and remain with the only possible letters that fit to be the word for that challenge.

How to play Absurdle?

To play Absurdle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

Go to the Absurdle official website.

You’ll be automatically directed to the challenge page.

That’s it! Your new game will start and you can get on with guessing today’s Absurdle word.

So, there’s everything you need to know about how to guess answers in Absurdle.

