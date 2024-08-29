How to ping and draw on Deadlock’s mini map

The minimap in Valve’s hero shooter MOBA Deadlock can be a vital source of information about the state of the game, here’s how to ping and draw on it so you can better communicate with your teammates.

As a 6v6 title, Deadlock relies on your capability to work together as a team to push in lanes, eliminate enemies, and eventually take down the opposing Patron to secure victory. This means ganking each other’s lanes, providing support and team fighting effectively, as well as maneuvering your teammates to optimal positions to execute strategies.

It’s vital to communicate efficiently with your teammates, especially if you want to call the shots and make big plays across the map. Whether that be grouping together for a big push, or having someone fall back to defend the base, teamwork is one of the most important aspects of the game.

One of the best ways you can communicate with your team is through the use of pings. This, alongside drawing on the minimap can swiftly let your teammate know what the plan is, without the need to type in chat. Here’s how to do exactly that.

How to ping the minimap in Deadlock

Pinging the map in Deadlock is pretty simple, you simply need to press the Left Alt Button, and then either the Left or Right Mouse Buttons. This will create a green circle that will hone in on the location that you clicked, indicating to your teammates a point of interest.

Valve Pinging in Deadlock is as simple as using the Left Alt Button and a mouse click.

Similarly, you can also ping the various diamonds on the map to let your team know if you’re heading to a certain lane, as your character will have a voice line to let your team know what color lane you’re moving toward.

How to draw on the minimap in Deadlock

Drawing on the map is done similarly to pinging, requiring you to hold down the Left Alt Button, and then click and drag with your Left Mouse Button to draw on the map. It’s worth noting that this tool while effective can equally be used to troll your teammates, and should be used responsibly.

Valve You can draw on the minimap in Deadlock, but just be careful how you use it.

It’s likely that Valve will punish players abusing this feature, so be sure to have your best intentions in mind while using it.

