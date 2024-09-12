Gaming

How to make Steel Pipes in Satisfactory to automatically mine resources

Rishov Mukherjee
Steel Pipes are essential items in Satisfactory and they can be created pretty early in the game which in turn comes in handy to create valuable equipment.

Satisfactory is all about getting your factory running and that can be quite challenging. This is because you need to build machines, but quite a few of them require Steel Pipes as a core item. However, Steel Pipes also need to be crafted before you can get onto advanced machinery, but it’s quite easy to do.

If you are confused about how to get your Steel Pipe stocks up, we have you covered with the recipe on how to craft them, key farming techniques, and uses.

Steel Pipes recipe

Steel Pipe needs Steel Ingots in Satisfactory.

If you want to craft Steel Pipes you will need three Steel Ingots and a Constructor, and it unlocks at tier three when you unlock Basic Steel Production.

The recipe isn’t complicated but you’ll need Iron Ore and Coal to get hold of Steel Ingots and then you can start producing Steel Pipes.

If you are unsure where to farm Iron and Coal, check out our guide on all pure ore node locations.

Best way to farm Steel Pipes

If you want to ensure the proper development of your factory, you need to optimally farm the necessary materials and keep them handy for future use.

Here are the steps you need to follow to far, Steel Pipes

  1. Build a Smelter.
  2. Craft a Constructor and place it close to the Smelter for ease of usage.
  3. Craft a second Constructor as well.
  4. Connect a storage container to the second Constructor.
  5. Use Conveyor Belts to connect all the machinery.
  6. Use the recipe for Steel Ingots in the first Constructor and Steel Pipes in the second Constructor.

Once this is done, you will have an automated production for Steel Pipes in your factory.

All uses

Here are all the machines that need Steel Pipes in Satisfactory:

Machine nameRecipePre-requisites
Explosive RebarIron Rebar x2
Smokeless Powder x2
Steel Pipe x2		Sulfur Research- Explosive Rebar
Heavy Modular FrameModular Frame x5
Steel pipes x15
Enhanced Industrial Beam x5
Screw x100		Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
NobeliskSteel Pipe x2
Black Powder x2		Sulfur Research- The Nobelisk detector
RifleSteel Pipe x25
Motor x2
Rubber x10
Screw x250		Sulfur Research- The Rifle
StatorSteel Pipe x3
Wite x8		Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
Crystal BeaconSteel Beam x4
Steel Pipe x16
Crystal Oscillator x1		Tier 3- Basic Steel Production
Quartz Researching- Quartz Crystal
Encased Industrial PipeSteel Pipe x7
Concrete x5		Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
Heavy Encased FrameModular Frame x8
Encased Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x36
Concrete x22		Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing
Steeled FrameReinforced Iron Plate x2
Steel Pipe x10		Tier 3- Basic Steel Production
Automated MinerMotor x1
Steel Pipe x4
Iron Rod x4
Iron Plate x2		Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing
Quickwire StatorSteel Pipe x4
Quickwire x15		Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
Caterium Research-Caterium Ingots
Block SignalSteel Pipe x2
Copper Sheet x1
Circuit Board x2		Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
Double Wall Outlet Mk.3High Speed Connector x6
Steel Pipe x6		 Caterium Research Awesome Shop- Wall Outlets Mk.3
Electric LocomotiveHeavy Modular Frame x5
Motor x10
Steel Pipe x15
Computer x5		Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
ExplorerCrystal Oscillator x5
Motor x5
Steel Pipe x15
Heavy Modular Frame x5		Quartz Research-The Explorer
Freight CarHeavy Modular Frame x4
Steel Pipe x10		Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
HypertubeCopper Sheet x1
Steel Pipe x1		Tier 4- Hypertubes
Hypertube EntranceEnhanced Industrial Beam x4
Rotor x4
Steel Pipe x10		Tier 4-Hypertubes
Industrial Storage ContainerSteel Beam x20
Steel Pipe x20		Tier 4- Logistics Mk.3
Miner Mk.2Portable Miner x2
Enhanced Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x20
Modular Frame x10		Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
Miner Mk.3Portable Miner x3
Steel Pipe x50
Super Computer x5
Fused Modular Frame x10
Turbo Motor x3		Tier 8- Leading Edge Production
Path SignalSteel Pipe x2
Copper Sheet x1
Computer x1		Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology
Power Pole Mk.3High Speed Connector x2
Steel Pipe x2
Rubber x3		Caterium Research
RailwaySteel Pipe x1
Steel Beam x1		Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology
RefineryMotor x10
Encased Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x30
Copper Sheet x20		Tier 5-Oil Processing
Wall Outlet Mk.3High Speed Connector x3
Steel Pipe x3		Caterium Research AWESOME SHOP- Wall Outlets Mk.3

This is all we know about Steel Pipes in Satisfactory. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our tier list for recipes and hard drives to choose from.

