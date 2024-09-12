How to make Steel Pipes in Satisfactory to automatically mine resources

How to make Steel Pipes in Satisfactory to automatically mine resourcesCoffee Stain Studios
Steel Pipes are essential items in Satisfactory and they can be created pretty early in the game which in turn comes in handy to create valuable equipment.
Satisfactory is all about getting your factory running and that can be quite challenging. This is because you need to build machines, but quite a few of them require Steel Pipes as a core item. However, Steel Pipes also need to be crafted before you can get onto advanced machinery, but it’s quite easy to do.
If you are confused about how to get your Steel Pipe stocks up, we have you covered with the recipe on how to craft them, key farming techniques, and uses.
Steel Pipes recipe
If you want to craft Steel Pipes you will need three Steel Ingots and a Constructor, and it unlocks at tier three when you unlock Basic Steel Production.
The recipe isn’t complicated but you’ll need Iron Ore and Coal to get hold of Steel Ingots and then you can start producing Steel Pipes.
If you are unsure where to farm Iron and Coal, check out our guide on all pure ore node locations.
Best way to farm Steel Pipes
If you want to ensure the proper development of your factory, you need to optimally farm the necessary materials and keep them handy for future use.
Here are the steps you need to follow to far, Steel Pipes
- Build a Smelter.
- Craft a Constructor and place it close to the Smelter for ease of usage.
- Craft a second Constructor as well.
- Connect a storage container to the second Constructor.
- Use Conveyor Belts to connect all the machinery.
- Use the recipe for Steel Ingots in the first Constructor and Steel Pipes in the second Constructor.
Once this is done, you will have an automated production for Steel Pipes in your factory.
All uses
Here are all the machines that need Steel Pipes in Satisfactory:
|Machine name
|Recipe
|Pre-requisites
|Explosive Rebar
|Iron Rebar x2
Smokeless Powder x2
Steel Pipe x2
|Sulfur Research- Explosive Rebar
|Heavy Modular Frame
|Modular Frame x5
Steel pipes x15
Enhanced Industrial Beam x5
Screw x100
|Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
|Nobelisk
|Steel Pipe x2
Black Powder x2
|Sulfur Research- The Nobelisk detector
|Rifle
|Steel Pipe x25
Motor x2
Rubber x10
Screw x250
|Sulfur Research- The Rifle
|Stator
|Steel Pipe x3
Wite x8
|Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
|Crystal Beacon
|Steel Beam x4
Steel Pipe x16
Crystal Oscillator x1
|Tier 3- Basic Steel Production
Quartz Researching- Quartz Crystal
|Encased Industrial Pipe
|Steel Pipe x7
Concrete x5
|Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
|Heavy Encased Frame
|Modular Frame x8
Encased Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x36
Concrete x22
|Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing
|Steeled Frame
|Reinforced Iron Plate x2
Steel Pipe x10
|Tier 3- Basic Steel Production
|Automated Miner
|Motor x1
Steel Pipe x4
Iron Rod x4
Iron Plate x2
|Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing
|Quickwire Stator
|Steel Pipe x4
Quickwire x15
|Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
Caterium Research-Caterium Ingots
|Block Signal
|Steel Pipe x2
Copper Sheet x1
Circuit Board x2
|Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
|Double Wall Outlet Mk.3
|High Speed Connector x6
Steel Pipe x6
|Caterium Research Awesome Shop- Wall Outlets Mk.3
|Electric Locomotive
|Heavy Modular Frame x5
Motor x10
Steel Pipe x15
Computer x5
|Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
|Explorer
|Crystal Oscillator x5
Motor x5
Steel Pipe x15
Heavy Modular Frame x5
|Quartz Research-The Explorer
|Freight Car
|Heavy Modular Frame x4
Steel Pipe x10
|Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology
|Hypertube
|Copper Sheet x1
Steel Pipe x1
|Tier 4- Hypertubes
|Hypertube Entrance
|Enhanced Industrial Beam x4
Rotor x4
Steel Pipe x10
|Tier 4-Hypertubes
|Industrial Storage Container
|Steel Beam x20
Steel Pipe x20
|Tier 4- Logistics Mk.3
|Miner Mk.2
|Portable Miner x2
Enhanced Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x20
Modular Frame x10
|Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production
|Miner Mk.3
|Portable Miner x3
Steel Pipe x50
Super Computer x5
Fused Modular Frame x10
Turbo Motor x3
|Tier 8- Leading Edge Production
|Path Signal
|Steel Pipe x2
Copper Sheet x1
Computer x1
|Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology
|Power Pole Mk.3
|High Speed Connector x2
Steel Pipe x2
Rubber x3
|Caterium Research
|Railway
|Steel Pipe x1
Steel Beam x1
|Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology
|Refinery
|Motor x10
Encased Industrial Beam x10
Steel Pipe x30
Copper Sheet x20
|Tier 5-Oil Processing
|Wall Outlet Mk.3
|High Speed Connector x3
Steel Pipe x3
|Caterium Research AWESOME SHOP- Wall Outlets Mk.3
This is all we know about Steel Pipes in Satisfactory. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our tier list for recipes and hard drives to choose from.