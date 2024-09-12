How to make Steel Pipes in Satisfactory to automatically mine resources

Steel Pipes are essential items in Satisfactory and they can be created pretty early in the game which in turn comes in handy to create valuable equipment.

Satisfactory is all about getting your factory running and that can be quite challenging. This is because you need to build machines, but quite a few of them require Steel Pipes as a core item. However, Steel Pipes also need to be crafted before you can get onto advanced machinery, but it’s quite easy to do.

Article continues after ad

If you are confused about how to get your Steel Pipe stocks up, we have you covered with the recipe on how to craft them, key farming techniques, and uses.

Steel Pipes recipe

Coffee Stain Studios Steel Pipe needs Steel Ingots in Satisfactory.

If you want to craft Steel Pipes you will need three Steel Ingots and a Constructor, and it unlocks at tier three when you unlock Basic Steel Production.

The recipe isn’t complicated but you’ll need Iron Ore and Coal to get hold of Steel Ingots and then you can start producing Steel Pipes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you are unsure where to farm Iron and Coal, check out our guide on all pure ore node locations.

Best way to farm Steel Pipes







If you want to ensure the proper development of your factory, you need to optimally farm the necessary materials and keep them handy for future use.

Here are the steps you need to follow to far, Steel Pipes

Build a Smelter. Craft a Constructor and place it close to the Smelter for ease of usage. Craft a second Constructor as well. Connect a storage container to the second Constructor. Use Conveyor Belts to connect all the machinery. Use the recipe for Steel Ingots in the first Constructor and Steel Pipes in the second Constructor.

Once this is done, you will have an automated production for Steel Pipes in your factory.

All uses

Here are all the machines that need Steel Pipes in Satisfactory:

Article continues after ad

Machine name Recipe Pre-requisites Explosive Rebar Iron Rebar x2

Smokeless Powder x2

Steel Pipe x2 Sulfur Research- Explosive Rebar Heavy Modular Frame Modular Frame x5

Steel pipes x15

Enhanced Industrial Beam x5

Screw x100 Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production Nobelisk Steel Pipe x2

Black Powder x2 Sulfur Research- The Nobelisk detector Rifle Steel Pipe x25

Motor x2

Rubber x10

Screw x250 Sulfur Research- The Rifle Stator Steel Pipe x3

Wite x8 Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production Crystal Beacon Steel Beam x4

Steel Pipe x16

Crystal Oscillator x1 Tier 3- Basic Steel Production

Quartz Researching- Quartz Crystal Encased Industrial Pipe Steel Pipe x7

Concrete x5 Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production Heavy Encased Frame Modular Frame x8

Encased Industrial Beam x10

Steel Pipe x36

Concrete x22 Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing Steeled Frame Reinforced Iron Plate x2

Steel Pipe x10 Tier 3- Basic Steel Production Automated Miner Motor x1

Steel Pipe x4

Iron Rod x4

Iron Plate x2 Tier 5- Industrial Manufacturing Quickwire Stator Steel Pipe x4

Quickwire x15 Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production

Caterium Research-Caterium Ingots Block Signal Steel Pipe x2

Copper Sheet x1

Circuit Board x2 Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology Double Wall Outlet Mk.3 High Speed Connector x6

Steel Pipe x6 Caterium Research Awesome Shop- Wall Outlets Mk.3 Electric Locomotive Heavy Modular Frame x5

Motor x10

Steel Pipe x15

Computer x5 Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology Explorer Crystal Oscillator x5

Motor x5

Steel Pipe x15

Heavy Modular Frame x5 Quartz Research-The Explorer Freight Car Heavy Modular Frame x4

Steel Pipe x10 Tier 6- Monorail Trail Technology Hypertube Copper Sheet x1

Steel Pipe x1 Tier 4- Hypertubes Hypertube Entrance Enhanced Industrial Beam x4

Rotor x4

Steel Pipe x10 Tier 4-Hypertubes Industrial Storage Container Steel Beam x20

Steel Pipe x20 Tier 4- Logistics Mk.3 Miner Mk.2 Portable Miner x2

Enhanced Industrial Beam x10

Steel Pipe x20

Modular Frame x10 Tier 4- Advanced Steel Production Miner Mk.3 Portable Miner x3

Steel Pipe x50

Super Computer x5

Fused Modular Frame x10

Turbo Motor x3 Tier 8- Leading Edge Production Path Signal Steel Pipe x2

Copper Sheet x1

Computer x1 Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology Power Pole Mk.3 High Speed Connector x2

Steel Pipe x2

Rubber x3 Caterium Research Railway Steel Pipe x1

Steel Beam x1 Tier 6- Moonrail Trail Technology Refinery Motor x10

Encased Industrial Beam x10

Steel Pipe x30

Copper Sheet x20 Tier 5-Oil Processing Wall Outlet Mk.3 High Speed Connector x3

Steel Pipe x3 Caterium Research AWESOME SHOP- Wall Outlets Mk.3

This is all we know about Steel Pipes in Satisfactory. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our tier list for recipes and hard drives to choose from.