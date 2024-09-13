How to make Smart Plating in Satisfactory to build the Space Elevator

Your main goal of Satisfactory is to finish building the Space Elevator, but you can only do that by learning how to make Smart Plating.

Like Copper Sheets or Steel Pipes, the best way to manufacture items in this open-world factory builder is by creating a streamlined farm. And since Smart Plating cannot be made manually, you must learn how to craft this item properly.

You’ll need over 7,000 Smart Plating to finish creating your Space Elevator in Satisfactory, so we’ll teach you how to get this recipe, make an efficient farm, and what else it can be used for.

Smart Plating recipe

If you’re looking for the recipe to learn how to make Smart Plating, you’ll easily be able to unlock it on Tier 2 – Part Assembly in the HUB. Once you obtain the recipe, you’ll craft Smart Plating using one Reinforced Iron Plate and One Rotor in an Assembler which will make one every two minutes.

You can also make an alternative version of Smart Plating with the same amount of those ingredients, but adding on three Plastic. You can make this using a Manufacturer, and it can make two of this plating every five minutes.

Best Smart Plating farm

You can only manufacture Smart Plating using machinery, and it’s a bit more complicated to put together than you may realize. Here are all the required parts:

x1 Miner Mk. 1 farming Iron Ore from a Pure Iron Node

farming from a Pure Iron Node x1 Conveyer Splitter to split into two Smelters

to split into two x2 Smelters turning Iron Ore into Iron Ingots

turning Iron Ore into x1 Constructor turning Iron Ingots into Iron Plates

turning Iron Ingots into x1 Constructor turning Iron Ingots into Iron Rods

turning Iron Ingots into x1 Conveyor Splitter to split Iron Rods into two Constructors and one Assembler

to split into two and one x2 Constructors turning Irods Rods into Screws

turning Irods Rods into x1 Assembler making Rotors

making x1 Assembler making Reinforced Iron Plates

making x1 Assembler making Smart Plating

making x1 Storage Container holding Smart Plating

This may be a bit messy, but it’s still an efficient farm for creating Smart Plating. You’ll start by having two Smelters turn your ore into Iron Ingots. On the right Smelter, you’ll have it connected to a Constructor to make Iron Plates.

Leave that for now, then on the left have that Smelter connected to a Constructor making Iron Rods. In front of that, put a Conveyor Splitter, and have the left and right splits connected to Constructors making Screws.

You can now return to the right side to connect those Screw and Iron Plate Constructors into an Assembler for Reinforced Iron Plates. On the left, you can connect the middle split to another Assembler alongside the left Screw Constructor to make Rotors.

Past those two Assemblers, place one more to make Smart Plating. I’d advise you to then put a Storage Container at the end of the farm to hold them all securely.

All uses for Smart Plating

While Smart Plating is primarily used for completing the Space Elevator, it only has one other use:

Item Components Required Research Modular Engine 2 Smart Plating

2 Motor

15 Rubber Tier 5 – Industrial Manufacturing

Now that you know everything about making Smart Plating, you can check out our other guides on building a Coal Generator and all Hard Drive locations.