How to make Screws in Satisfactory to finally find those hidden treasures

From the moment you step into Satisfactory, you’re asked to produce Screws. In fact, it’s one of the most common resources in the early game, so you’ll need to know exactly how to make it and the best ways to farm it.

Whether you’re looking to create the AWESOME Shop, a Rifle to help keep you and your friends safe from all the creatures on your planet, or even the Object Scanner, you’ll need Screws. In fact, you’ll need a lot of Screws. As such, it’s highly recommended you automate the production, and ensure you always have a few hundred inside a storage container.

So, to help you craft all you need, here’s how to make Screws in Satisfactory, as well as some ideal farming techniques and what you’ll need them for.

Screws recipe

Dexerto / Coffee Stain Studios

To craft Screws in Satisfactory, you’ll need one Iron Rod.

However, to do that, you need to find and grab Iron Ore, then use your Smelter to create Iron Ingots. After this, stick the ingots into the Constructor and enable the recipe for Iron Rods. Once those are crafted, enable the Screw recipe and stick the Iron Rods inside. One Rod will produce four Screws.

Best way to farm Screws













Thankfully, Screws are pretty easy to farm, as they’re such an early-level resource. However, you’ll want to automate this as quickly as you can, or you’ll be standing in front of your Constructor for hours.

The best way to farm the resource is to locate an Iron Vein nearby and place your auto-miners on top. The more you place the more Iron you get, so it’s worth adding as many as you can.

Then, while that’s mining, near the vein build the following:

Build a Smelter. Then craft a Constructor and place it next to the Smelter (you’ll need conveyors soon). Next, build another Constructor and place it next to the one you just placed. Build a Storage Container and place that next to the last Constructor. Connect all four machines with conveyor belts. Enable the recipe for Iron Rods in your first Constructor, and Screws in your next. Place the Iron Ingot in the Smelter and power all the machines.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll have automated Screw production. For more details, follow our step-by-step process in the images above.

All uses

Recipe Ingredients Required Research Chainsaw 160 x Screw

15 x Cable

25 x Iron Rod

5 x Reinforced Iron Plate Obstacle Clearing – Tier 2 Computer 52 x Screw

18 x Plastic

9 x Cable

10 x Circuit Board Industrial Manufacturing – Tier 5 Heavy Modular Frame 100 x Screw

15 x Steel Pipe

5 x Modular Frame

5 x Encased Industrial Beam Adcanced Steel Production – Tier 4 Object Scanner 50 x Screw

20 x Wire

4 x Reinforced Iron Plate Field Research – Tier 1 Rebar Gun 100 x Screw

6 x Reinforced Iron Plate

16 x Iron Rod The Rebar Gun – Alien Organisms Reinforced Iron Plate 12 x Screw

6 x Iron Plate Hub Upgrade 3 – Tier 0 Rifle 250 x Screw

2 x Motor

25 x Steel Pipe

10 x Rubber The Rifle – Sulfur Research Rotor 25 x Screw

5 x Iron Rod Part Assembly – Tier 2 Heavy Flexible Frame (Alternate) 104 x Screw

20 x Rubber

3 x Encased Industrial Beam

5 x Modular Frame Industrial Manufacturing – Tier 5 Bolted Frame (Alternate) 56 x Screw

3 x Reinforced Iron Plate Part Assembly – Tier 2 Bolted Iron Plate (Alternate) 50 x Screw

18 x Iron Plate Part Assembly – Tier 2 Copper Rotor (Alternate) 52 x Screw

6 x Copper Sheet Part Assembly – Tier 2 AWESOME Shop 200 x Screw

10 x Iron Plate

30 x Cable Resource Sink Bonus Program – Tier 2

There you have it, that’s how to make Screws and all the recipes they’re used for. While unlocking more tiers or exploring the world for the next Iron Vein, be sure to check out our tier list for the best Alternate Recipes, or learn how to make a 1.0 dedicated server for your friends.