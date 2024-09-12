How to make Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory to kickstart your coal production

How to make Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory to kickstart your coal productionCoffee Stain Studios
In order to build your factories in Satisfactory, you’re going to need the best materials possible. Enter the Reinforced Iron Plate, which is a vital component for several items that you’ll need.
Reinforced Iron Plates take some time to produce, as you’ll need other items to make them. As such, you’ll need your base up and running to get a regular stream of plates, especially as you’re going to need hundreds of them.
Here’s how to build Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory, how to effectively farm their production, and what items they’re used for.
Reinforced Iron Plate recipe
To make a Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory, you need 6 Iron Plates and 12 Screws per new plate. These can be produced using an Assembler. Your research level needs to be Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3.
Iron Plate is made using Iron Ingots, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench.
Screws can be made using Iron Rods, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench. Iron Rods are made using Iron Ingots.
Best Reinforced Iron Plate farm
As Satisfactory is all about building efficient assembly lines, you can create a line-up of machines that will pump out Reinforced Iron Plate. The example shown above includes:
- x2 Miner Mk. 1 farming Iron Ore from Pure Iron Nodes
- x2 Smelters turning Iron Ore into Iron Ingots
- x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Rods
- x1 Constructor making Iron Rods into Screws
- x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Plates
- x1 Assembler making Reinforced Iron Plates
- x1 Storage Container storing Reinforced Iron Plates
We chose to make this farm using two Pure Iron Node sources, but you can also create this using one source. You’ll just need a Conveyer Splitter to split the Conveyer Belt into two sections.
On the top assembly line, you’ll connect one Miner to a Smelter to create Iron Ingots. Connect this to a Constructor to make Iron Rods, and repeat this but make the next Constructor make Screws.
On the bottom, you’ll have one Smelter to also create Iron Ingots, but you’ll just need one connected Constructor to create Iron Plates.
At the end of these lines, you’ll connect them both to an Assembler to create Reinforced Iron Plates. You can then attach a Storage Container at the very end of this farm to store all your plates!
All uses for Reinforced Iron Plate
Reinforced Iron Plate is used to build the following items:
|Item
|Components
|Required Research
|Assembler
|8 Reinforced Iron Plates
4 Rotors
10 Cables
|Tier 2 – Part Assembly
|AWESOME SINK
|15 Reinforced Iron Plates
30 Cables
45 Concretes
|Tier 2 – Resource Sink Bonus Program
|Chainsaw
|5 Reinforced Iron Plates
25 Iron Rods
160 Screws
15 Cables
|Tier 2 – Obstacle Clearing
|Coal-Powered Generator
|20 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Rotos
30 Cables
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
|Coal Power
|150 Reinforced Iron Plates
50 Rotors
300 Cables
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
|Constructor
|2 Reinforced Iron Plates
8 Cables
|Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3
|Conveyor Belt Mk.2
|1 Reinforced Iron Plate
|Tier 2 – Logistics Mk.2
|Conveyor Lift Mk.2
|2 Reinforced Iron Plates
|Tier 2 – Logistics Mk.2
|Crystal Oscillator
|36 Quartz Crystals
28 Cables
5 Reinforced Iron Plates
|Tier 7 – Bauxite Refinement
|Cyber Wagon
|10 Reinforced Iron Plates
|AWESOME Shop – Cyber Wagon
|Display Sign
|2 Reinforced Iron Plates
5 Quartz Crystals
|AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
|Factory Cart
|6 Reinforced Iron Plates
16 Iron Rods
100 Screws
|AWESOME Shop – FICSIT Factory Cart
|Improved Melee Combat
|100 Reinforced Iron Plates
200 Cables
1500 Wires
|Tier 3 – Enhanced Asset Security
|Lights Control Panel
|5 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Cables
3 AI Limiters
|AWESOME Shop – Light Control Panel
|Logistics Mk.2
|50 Reinforced Iron Plates
200 Concretes
300 Iron Rods
300 Iron Plates
|–
|Logistics Mk.5
|300 Reinforced Iron Plates
100 Alclad Aluminum Sheet
200 Encased Industrial Beam
|–
|MAM
|5 Reinforced Iron Plates
15 Cables
45 Wires
|Tier 1 – Field Research
|Modular Frame
|12 Iron Rods
3 Reinforced Iron Plates
|Tier 2 – Part Assembly
|Object Scanner
|4 Reinforced Iron Plates
20 Wires
50 Screws
|Tier 1 – Field Research
|Portrait Sign
|4 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Quartz Crystals
|AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
|Rebar Gun
|6 Reinforced Iron Plates
16 Iron Rods
100 Screws
|MAM Alien Organisms Research – The Rebar Gun
|Smart Plating
|1 Reinforced Iron Plate
1 Rotor
|Tier 2 – Part Assembly
|Smart Splitter
|2 Reinforced Iron Plates
2 Rotors
1 AI Limiter
|MAM Caterium Research – Smart Splitter
|Square Sign 1m
|1 Reinforced Iron Plate
5 Quartz Crystals
|AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
|Square Sign 2m
|3 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Quartz Crystals
|AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
|Tractor
|10 Reinforced Iron Plates
5 Modular Frames
5 Rotors
|Tier 3 – Vehicular Transport
|Water Extractor
|10 Reinforced Iron Plates
20 Copper Sheets
10 Rotors
|Tier 3 – Coal Power
|Xeno-Zapper
|10 Iron Rods
2 Reinforced Iron Plates
15 Cables
50 Wires
|Onboarding
That’s all you need to know about making Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory. To learn more about the game, check out our guides for the Hard Drive tier list and how to make a dedicated server.