How to make Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory to kickstart your coal production

In order to build your factories in Satisfactory, you’re going to need the best materials possible. Enter the Reinforced Iron Plate, which is a vital component for several items that you’ll need.

Reinforced Iron Plates take some time to produce, as you’ll need other items to make them. As such, you’ll need your base up and running to get a regular stream of plates, especially as you’re going to need hundreds of them.

Here’s how to build Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory, how to effectively farm their production, and what items they’re used for.

Reinforced Iron Plate recipe

To make a Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory, you need 6 Iron Plates and 12 Screws per new plate. These can be produced using an Assembler. Your research level needs to be Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3.

Iron Plate is made using Iron Ingots, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench.

Screws can be made using Iron Rods, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench. Iron Rods are made using Iron Ingots.

Best Reinforced Iron Plate farm

As Satisfactory is all about building efficient assembly lines, you can create a line-up of machines that will pump out Reinforced Iron Plate. The example shown above includes:

x2 Miner Mk. 1 farming Iron Ore from Pure Iron Nodes

farming from Pure Iron Nodes x2 Smelters turning Iron Ore into Iron Ingots

turning Iron Ore into x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Rods

making Iron Ingots into x1 Constructor making Iron Rods into Screws

making Iron Rods into x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Plates

making Iron Ingots into x1 Assembler making Reinforced Iron Plates

making x1 Storage Container storing Reinforced Iron Plates

We chose to make this farm using two Pure Iron Node sources, but you can also create this using one source. You’ll just need a Conveyer Splitter to split the Conveyer Belt into two sections.

On the top assembly line, you’ll connect one Miner to a Smelter to create Iron Ingots. Connect this to a Constructor to make Iron Rods, and repeat this but make the next Constructor make Screws.

On the bottom, you’ll have one Smelter to also create Iron Ingots, but you’ll just need one connected Constructor to create Iron Plates.

At the end of these lines, you’ll connect them both to an Assembler to create Reinforced Iron Plates. You can then attach a Storage Container at the very end of this farm to store all your plates!

All uses for Reinforced Iron Plate

Reinforced Iron Plate is used to build the following items:

Item Components Required Research Assembler 8 Reinforced Iron Plates

4 Rotors

10 Cables Tier 2 – Part Assembly AWESOME SINK 15 Reinforced Iron Plates

30 Cables

45 Concretes Tier 2 – Resource Sink Bonus Program Chainsaw 5 Reinforced Iron Plates

25 Iron Rods

160 Screws

15 Cables Tier 2 – Obstacle Clearing Coal-Powered Generator 20 Reinforced Iron Plates

10 Rotos

30 Cables Tier 3 – Coal Power Coal Power 150 Reinforced Iron Plates

50 Rotors

300 Cables Tier 3 – Coal Power Constructor 2 Reinforced Iron Plates

8 Cables Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3 Conveyor Belt Mk.2 1 Reinforced Iron Plate Tier 2 – Logistics Mk.2 Conveyor Lift Mk.2 2 Reinforced Iron Plates Tier 2 – Logistics Mk.2 Crystal Oscillator 36 Quartz Crystals

28 Cables

5 Reinforced Iron Plates Tier 7 – Bauxite Refinement Cyber Wagon 10 Reinforced Iron Plates AWESOME Shop – Cyber Wagon Display Sign 2 Reinforced Iron Plates

5 Quartz Crystals AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle Factory Cart 6 Reinforced Iron Plates

16 Iron Rods

100 Screws AWESOME Shop – FICSIT Factory Cart Improved Melee Combat 100 Reinforced Iron Plates

200 Cables

1500 Wires Tier 3 – Enhanced Asset Security Lights Control Panel 5 Reinforced Iron Plates

10 Cables

3 AI Limiters AWESOME Shop – Light Control Panel Logistics Mk.2 50 Reinforced Iron Plates

200 Concretes

300 Iron Rods

300 Iron Plates – Logistics Mk.5 300 Reinforced Iron Plates

100 Alclad Aluminum Sheet

200 Encased Industrial Beam – MAM 5 Reinforced Iron Plates

15 Cables

45 Wires Tier 1 – Field Research Modular Frame 12 Iron Rods

3 Reinforced Iron Plates Tier 2 – Part Assembly Object Scanner 4 Reinforced Iron Plates

20 Wires

50 Screws Tier 1 – Field Research Portrait Sign 4 Reinforced Iron Plates

10 Quartz Crystals AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle Rebar Gun 6 Reinforced Iron Plates

16 Iron Rods

100 Screws MAM Alien Organisms Research – The Rebar Gun Smart Plating 1 Reinforced Iron Plate

1 Rotor Tier 2 – Part Assembly Smart Splitter 2 Reinforced Iron Plates

2 Rotors

1 AI Limiter MAM Caterium Research – Smart Splitter Square Sign 1m 1 Reinforced Iron Plate

5 Quartz Crystals AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle Square Sign 2m 3 Reinforced Iron Plates

10 Quartz Crystals AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle Tractor 10 Reinforced Iron Plates

5 Modular Frames

5 Rotors Tier 3 – Vehicular Transport Water Extractor 10 Reinforced Iron Plates

20 Copper Sheets

10 Rotors Tier 3 – Coal Power Xeno-Zapper 10 Iron Rods

2 Reinforced Iron Plates

15 Cables

50 Wires Onboarding

That’s all you need to know about making Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory. To learn more about the game, check out our guides for the Hard Drive tier list and how to make a dedicated server.