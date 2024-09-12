Gaming

How to make Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory to kickstart your coal production

Scott Baird
How to make reinforced iron plate in SatisfactoryCoffee Stain Studios

In order to build your factories in Satisfactory, you’re going to need the best materials possible. Enter the Reinforced Iron Plate, which is a vital component for several items that you’ll need.

Reinforced Iron Plates take some time to produce, as you’ll need other items to make them. As such, you’ll need your base up and running to get a regular stream of plates, especially as you’re going to need hundreds of them.

Here’s how to build Reinforced Iron Plates in Satisfactory, how to effectively farm their production, and what items they’re used for.

Reinforced Iron Plate recipe

Satisfactory Reinforced Iron Plate how to makeCoffee Stain Studios/Dexerto

To make a Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory, you need 6 Iron Plates and 12 Screws per new plate. These can be produced using an Assembler. Your research level needs to be Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3.

Iron Plate is made using Iron Ingots, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench.

Screws can be made using Iron Rods, either with a Constructor or via the Craft Bench. Iron Rods are made using Iron Ingots.

Best Reinforced Iron Plate farm

Satisfactory Reinforced Iron Plate farmDexerto

As Satisfactory is all about building efficient assembly lines, you can create a line-up of machines that will pump out Reinforced Iron Plate. The example shown above includes:

  • x2 Miner Mk. 1 farming Iron Ore from Pure Iron Nodes
  • x2 Smelters turning Iron Ore into Iron Ingots
  • x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Rods
  • x1 Constructor making Iron Rods into Screws
  • x1 Constructor making Iron Ingots into Iron Plates
  • x1 Assembler making Reinforced Iron Plates
  • x1 Storage Container storing Reinforced Iron Plates

We chose to make this farm using two Pure Iron Node sources, but you can also create this using one source. You’ll just need a Conveyer Splitter to split the Conveyer Belt into two sections.

On the top assembly line, you’ll connect one Miner to a Smelter to create Iron Ingots. Connect this to a Constructor to make Iron Rods, and repeat this but make the next Constructor make Screws.

On the bottom, you’ll have one Smelter to also create Iron Ingots, but you’ll just need one connected Constructor to create Iron Plates.

At the end of these lines, you’ll connect them both to an Assembler to create Reinforced Iron Plates. You can then attach a Storage Container at the very end of this farm to store all your plates!

All uses for Reinforced Iron Plate

Reinforced Iron Plate is used to build the following items:

ItemComponentsRequired Research
Assembler8 Reinforced Iron Plates
4 Rotors
10 Cables		Tier 2 – Part Assembly
AWESOME SINK15 Reinforced Iron Plates
30 Cables
45 Concretes		Tier 2 – Resource Sink Bonus Program
Chainsaw5 Reinforced Iron Plates
25 Iron Rods
160 Screws
15 Cables		Tier 2 – Obstacle Clearing
Coal-Powered Generator20 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Rotos
30 Cables		Tier 3 – Coal Power
Coal Power150 Reinforced Iron Plates
50 Rotors
300 Cables		Tier 3 – Coal Power
Constructor2 Reinforced Iron Plates
8 Cables		Tier 0 – Hub Upgrade 3
Conveyor Belt Mk.21 Reinforced Iron PlateTier 2 – Logistics Mk.2
Conveyor Lift Mk.22 Reinforced Iron PlatesTier 2 – Logistics Mk.2
Crystal Oscillator36 Quartz Crystals
28 Cables
5 Reinforced Iron Plates		Tier 7 – Bauxite Refinement
Cyber Wagon10 Reinforced Iron PlatesAWESOME Shop – Cyber Wagon
Display Sign2 Reinforced Iron Plates
5 Quartz Crystals		AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
Factory Cart6 Reinforced Iron Plates
16 Iron Rods
100 Screws		AWESOME Shop – FICSIT Factory Cart
Improved Melee Combat100 Reinforced Iron Plates
200 Cables
1500 Wires		Tier 3 – Enhanced Asset Security
Lights Control Panel5 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Cables
3 AI Limiters		AWESOME Shop – Light Control Panel
Logistics Mk.250 Reinforced Iron Plates
200 Concretes
300 Iron Rods
300 Iron Plates
Logistics Mk.5300 Reinforced Iron Plates
100 Alclad Aluminum Sheet
200 Encased Industrial Beam
MAM5 Reinforced Iron Plates
15 Cables
45 Wires		Tier 1 – Field Research
Modular Frame12 Iron Rods
3 Reinforced Iron Plates		Tier 2 – Part Assembly
Object Scanner4 Reinforced Iron Plates
20 Wires
50 Screws		Tier 1 – Field Research
Portrait Sign4 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Quartz Crystals		AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
Rebar Gun6 Reinforced Iron Plates
16 Iron Rods
100 Screws		MAM Alien Organisms Research – The Rebar Gun
Smart Plating1 Reinforced Iron Plate
1 Rotor		Tier 2 – Part Assembly
Smart Splitter2 Reinforced Iron Plates
2 Rotors
1 AI Limiter		MAM Caterium Research – Smart Splitter
Square Sign 1m1 Reinforced Iron Plate
5 Quartz Crystals		AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
Square Sign 2m3 Reinforced Iron Plates
10 Quartz Crystals		AWESOME Shop – Display Sign Bundle
Tractor10 Reinforced Iron Plates
5 Modular Frames
5 Rotors		Tier 3 – Vehicular Transport
Water Extractor10 Reinforced Iron Plates
20 Copper Sheets
10 Rotors		Tier 3 – Coal Power
Xeno-Zapper10 Iron Rods
2 Reinforced Iron Plates
15 Cables
50 Wires		Onboarding

That’s all you need to know about making Reinforced Iron Plate in Satisfactory. To learn more about the game, check out our guides for the Hard Drive tier list and how to make a dedicated server.

