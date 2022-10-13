How to make money fast in Coral Island

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Coral Island is filled with characters to meet, quests to complete and a new farm-based life to live. However, to live that dream farm life, you’ll need some money. Here’s how to get money fast in Coral Island.

While you can undeniably make money in a multitude of places when it comes to Coral Island, some are much more efficient and will grant you a bit more profit for your efforts. But, with so many different elements to the game, it can be hard to figure out which activities are worth completing when looking for some extra coin.

We’ve compiled some of the best ways to make money quickly in Coral Island so you can get right back to romancing or creating the perfect farm.

Contents:

How to get more money fast in Coral Island

Go fishing

Stairway Games Fishing is a cheap and easy way to make money in Coral Island.

Fishing is one of the best ways for you to make money quickly in Coral Island. It’s easy to master, is something you get access to near the beginning of the game, and cost nothing to complete.

All you’ll need to do is head over to open water, cast your line, and wait. It’s a slower process but is one that makes money without needing to spend anything.

Find gems

Stairway Games While dangerous, picking up gems in the Cavern is a great way to make money.

Making money off collecting and selling gems is one of the quickest ways to get rich but is also one of the most dangerous. It’s great for players who love a bit of challenge but doesn’t come without its many risks and expensive resources.

If you want to make some money off Gems, head into the Caverns and sell all the loot you find that you won’t need in the future. It’s risky but the reward is well worth it.

Collect everything when foraging

Stairway Games Foraging is an easy, passive way to make quick money in Coral Island.

When it comes to making money quickly in Coral Island, you’ll want to look into foraging. It’s an easy way to grab a bit of extra money without needing to spend anything or sit for hours waiting for a fish to bite.

Just walk around the island and pick up everything you find. Some will grant you a few more coins than others but since you’re not spending anything, it’s all profit.

Just keep farming

Stairway Games Farming is the best way to make money in Coral Island, despite the seed cost.

With Coral Island being a life-sim with farming at its heart, it comes as no surprise that growing, harvesting, and selling crops is the best way to make money in the game. It may cost a little to initially buy the seeds but the profit is immense.

For example, you can buy a Turnip for 15 coins but it sells for 30, meaning you double your profits. If you want to make money quickly in Coral Island, farming is the best way to do it.

That’s all we have for making money quickly in Coral Island. As new information and tricks become available they will be added so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, check out some of our other handy Coral Island guides:

Coral Island Spring item guide | How to get the Fishing Pole and Bug Net | Coral Island romance guide | Coral Island early access review