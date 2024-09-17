How to make Modular Engines to build the Space Elevator in Satisfactory

In Satisfactory, the Modular Engine is an essential part of executing deliveries in the Space Elevator. Accumulating them is crucial to unlocking milestones and making your way through the middle portion of the game.

Completing each phase of the Space Elevator project is the main goal in Satisfactory and the best way to keep track of your progression. Modular Engines come into the equation during the third phase of that project, and you’ll need 500 of them (among some other ingredients) to move on.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, you will need a further 1250 Modular Engines to produce the 250 Thermal Propulsion Rockets needed in the Space Elevator’s fourth phase. Getting your production underway is a process that needs to be automated, so be prepared to leave the safety of your crafting table behind.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know to produce Modular Engines in Satisfactory.

How to craft Modular Engines

To make Modular Engines, you will first need to construct a Manufacturer to automate this process. Both this building and the recipe are unlocked once the player reaches Milestone Tier 6.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After that, you will need the following ingredients:

2 x Motor

2 x Smart Plating

15 x Rubber

Dexerto/Coffee Stain Studios The ingredients and facilities needed to produce a Modular Engine

As standard, the Manufacturer will produce 1 x Modular Engine per minute. Aside from building more manufacturers to increase production, it’s possible to send production into overdrive by using Power Shards.

At Tier 6, the only way to obtain Power Shards is by hunting down and processing Power Slugs. This is time-consuming but worthwhile as a stop-gap measure, until you can synthesize Synthetic Power Shards in the Quantum Encoder in Tier 9.

Article continues after ad

Be aware that doing this will increase the power demands of your manufacturer exponentially. The breakdown of that is as follows:

Manufacturer Speed Power Consumption (MW) 100% 55 150% 94 200% 137.5 250% 184.7

Best uses for Modular Engines

Producing Modular Engines has the following uses in Satisfactory:

Space Elevator : A crucial component in completing deliveries to the Space Elevator and progressing beyond the third phase of that project.

: A crucial component in completing deliveries to the Space Elevator and progressing beyond the third phase of that project. Thermal Propulsion Rocket: One of four components in the Thermal Propulsion Rocket, with the latter being another vital part of advancing in later phases of the Space Elevator project.

One of four components in the Thermal Propulsion Rocket, with the latter being another vital part of advancing in later phases of the Space Elevator project. AWESOME Sink: If, for some reason, you end up with an overabundance, you can dispose of them in the Sink to yield 9,960 points.

That’s all there is to know about producing Modular Engines in Satisfactory. Make sure also to check out our complete guide to expanding your mining capabilities and upgrading your infrastructure.