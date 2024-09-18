How to make Encased Industrial Beams in Satisfactory

How to make Encased Industrial Beams in SatisfactoryDexerto/Coffee Stain Studios
Encased Steel Beams are an important part of any Satisfactory game, playing a significant role in production during the mid-game. Used in several recipes and buildings, having enough to get by is a priority that shouldn’t be ignored once they become available.
As is to be expected in a game centered on industry, Steel plays a significant role as an essential resource. It goes into many of the components and buildings that players need to progress with both the Space Elevator and in the game more generally.
Understanding the Steel pipeline is vital in ensuring that precious resources are not wasted. There are several alternate Steel recipes within the overall tree that better utilize ingots than the standard version, with Encased Industrial Beams an excellent example of that principle.
How to craft Encased Industrial Beams in Satisfactory
For the main Encased Industrial Beam recipe, players can either use the Craft Bench or take advantage of the Assembler. It’s only possible to start production on this component once Advanced Steel Production is unlocked at Milestone Tier 4.
To get started, you’ll need the following resources to produce a single beam:
- 3 x Steel Beam
- 6 x Concrete
This is actually the less efficient way of producing Encased Industrial Beams, and you are actually better off turning to pipes for the Steel portion of the recipe requirements. If you do decide to do that, you will need the following:
- 6 x Steel Pipe
- 5 x Concrete
Though this appears to be more expensive at first glance, the ingot cost that goes into beams over pipes actually makes the latter far more cost-effective. Each beam costs 4 x Steel Ingots, whereas two pipes costs just three.
Best uses for Encased Industrial Beams
As it is such an important component in general construction after the early game, there is not a standout “best use” case here. That said, accumulate as many as possible, and the general workflow that Satisfactory offers will be a lot easier.
Production of Encased Industrial Beams can be put towards the following projects:
|Recipe
|Number required
|Alien Power Augmenter
|50
|Conveyor Belt Mk.4
|1
|Conveyor Lift Mk.4
|2
|Empty Platform
|10
|Empty Platform with Catwalk
|10
|Flood Light Tower
|8
|Fluid Freight Platform
|10
|Freight Platform
|10
|Fuel-Powered Generator
|15
|Heavy Encased Frame (Alternate)
|10
|Heavy Flexible Frame (Alternate)
|3
|Heavy Modular Frame
|5
|Hypertube Entrance
|4
|Industrial Fluid Buffer
|5
|Large Billboard
|12
|Miner Mk.2
|10
|Oil Extractor
|20
|Power Storage
|5
|Refinery
|10
|Small Billboard
|3
|Train Station
|10
|Truck
|20
|Uranium Fuel Rod
|3
|Wall Mounted Flood Light
|2
That’s all there is to know about starting up production on Encased Industrial Beams in Satisfactory. Make sure also to check out our full guide to expanding your mining capabilities and upgrading your infrastructure.