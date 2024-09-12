How to make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory to build a Refinary

Whether you’re early on in Satisfactory or are just looking to power your factory, you’ll need Copper Sheets. However, crafting this item isn’t always an easy process, especially if you’re looking to farm it.

While Satisfactory is certainly an adventure, it’s by no means an easy game to play. To master your factory and build the most efficient machines you can, you’ll need to have a full understanding of the required machines and what they can do for you.

Article continues after ad

To craft said machines, you’ll need resources, and one of those is Copper Sheets.

Copper Sheets are used for a variety of recipes, whether that’s creating Flood Lights, Refinerys, Billboards, or otherwise. So, to help you master your factory and survive on this strange planet, here’s how to make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory, as well as the best farming techniques and all their uses.

Article continues after ad

Copper Sheets recipe

To make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory, you’ll need two Copper Ingots and a Constructor, which means you’ll need to unlock Part Assembly, found in tier two.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the recipe isn’t too complicated, and once you’ve found a Copper Ore vein, you’ll be well on your way to getting hold of Copper Sheets.

For more information on where to find Copper Ore veins, check out all the game’s Ore Node locations.

Best way to farm Copper Sheets

Dexerto / Coffee Stain Studios

When it comes to creating tons of Copper Sheets, you’ll need to find an efficient way to farm this resource. Thankfully, this can be done relatively soon into the game.

Article continues after ad

All you need to do is create a Smelter to craft Copper Ingots, then use a conveyor belt to bring those ingots to a Splitter. One side of that splitter can go to a container while the other heads to the Constructor.

Then, simply connect the other two lanes with a merger, so the creation sends through the two Copper Ingots to the Constructor and places any leftover resources back into the container.

Article continues after ad

All uses

Recipe Ingredients Required Research Block Signal 1 x Copper Sheet

2 x Steel Pipe

2 x Circuit Board Monorail Trail Technology – Tier 6 Coated Iron Canister (Alternate) 1 x Copper Sheet

2 x Iron Plate Alternative Fluid Transport – Tier 5 Copper Rotor

(Alternate) 6 x Copper Sheet

52 x Screw Part Assembly – Tier 2 Circuit Board 2 x Copper Sheet

4 x Plastic Oil Processing – Tier 5 Flood Light Tower 4 x Copper Sheet

25 x Quickwire

8 x Encased Industrial Beam Flood Lights – AWESOME Shop Fluid Buffer 10 x Copper Sheet

5 Modular Frame Coal Power – Tier 3 Geothermal Generator 40 x Copper Sheet

80 x Rubber

8 x Supercomputer

16 x Heavy Modular Frame

16 x High-Speed Connector Geothermal Generator – Caterium Research Heat Sink 3 x Copper Sheet

5 x Alxlad Aluminium Sheets Advanced Aluminum Production – Tier 8 Hypertube 1 x Copper Sheet

1 Steel Pipe Hypertubes – Tier 4 Large Billboard 20 x Copper Sheet

12 x Encased Industrial Beam

5 x Crystal Oscillator Billboard Set – AWESOME Shop Path Signal 1 x Copper Sheet

2 x Steel Pipe

1 x Computer Monorail Train Technology – Tier 6 Pipeline Junction Cross 5 x Copper Sheet Coal Power – Tier 3 Pipeline Mk.1 1 x Copper Sheet Coal Power – Tier 3 Pipeline Mk.1 (No Indicator) 1 x Copper Sheet Clean Pipeline Mk.1 – AWESOME Shop Pipeline Mk.2 2 x Copper Sheet

1 x Plastic Pipeline Engineering Mk.2 – Tier 6 Pipeline Mk.2 (No Indicator) 2 x Copper Sheet

1 x Plastic Clean Pipeline Mk.2 – AWESOME Shop Refinery 20 x Copper Sheet

10 x Motor

10 x Encased Industrial Beam

30 x Steel Pipe Oil Processing – Tier 5 Rifle Ammo 3 x Copper Sheet

2 Smokeless Powder The Rifle – Sulfire Research Silicon Circuit Board (Alternate) 11 x Copper Sheet

11 x Silica Oil Processing – Tier 5

Quartz – Quartz Research Small Billboard 4 x Copper Sheet

3 x Encased Industrial Beam

1 x Crystal Oscillator Billboard Set – AWESOME Shop Wall Mounted Flood Light 4 x Copper Sheet

25 x Quickwire

2 x Encased Industrial Beam Flood Lights – AWESOME Shop Water Extractor 20 x Copper Sheet

10 x Reinforced Iron Plate

10 x Rotor Coal Power – Tier 3

There you have it, that’s how to make Copper Sheets, the best farming techniques, and all the recipes it’s used for.

Article continues after ad

While unlocking more tiers or exploring the world for the next Copper Vein, be sure to check out our tier list for the best Alternate Recipes, or learn how to make a 1.0 dedicated server for your friends.