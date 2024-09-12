Gaming

How to make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory to build a Refinary

Jessica Filby
Whether you’re early on in Satisfactory or are just looking to power your factory, you’ll need Copper Sheets. However, crafting this item isn’t always an easy process, especially if you’re looking to farm it.

While Satisfactory is certainly an adventure, it’s by no means an easy game to play. To master your factory and build the most efficient machines you can, you’ll need to have a full understanding of the required machines and what they can do for you.

To craft said machines, you’ll need resources, and one of those is Copper Sheets.

Copper Sheets are used for a variety of recipes, whether that’s creating Flood Lights, Refinerys, Billboards, or otherwise. So, to help you master your factory and survive on this strange planet, here’s how to make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory, as well as the best farming techniques and all their uses.

Copper Sheets recipe

To make Copper Sheets in Satisfactory, you’ll need two Copper Ingots and a Constructor, which means you’ll need to unlock Part Assembly, found in tier two.

Thankfully, the recipe isn’t too complicated, and once you’ve found a Copper Ore vein, you’ll be well on your way to getting hold of Copper Sheets.

For more information on where to find Copper Ore veins, check out all the game’s Ore Node locations.

Best way to farm Copper Sheets

When it comes to creating tons of Copper Sheets, you’ll need to find an efficient way to farm this resource. Thankfully, this can be done relatively soon into the game.

All you need to do is create a Smelter to craft Copper Ingots, then use a conveyor belt to bring those ingots to a Splitter. One side of that splitter can go to a container while the other heads to the Constructor.

Then, simply connect the other two lanes with a merger, so the creation sends through the two Copper Ingots to the Constructor and places any leftover resources back into the container.

All uses

RecipeIngredientsRequired Research
Block Signal1 x Copper Sheet
2 x Steel Pipe
2 x Circuit Board		Monorail Trail Technology – Tier 6
Coated Iron Canister (Alternate)1 x Copper Sheet
2 x Iron Plate		Alternative Fluid Transport – Tier 5
Copper Rotor
(Alternate)		6 x Copper Sheet
52 x Screw		Part Assembly – Tier 2
Circuit Board2 x Copper Sheet
4 x Plastic		Oil Processing – Tier 5
Flood Light Tower4 x Copper Sheet
25 x Quickwire
8 x Encased Industrial Beam		Flood Lights – AWESOME Shop
Fluid Buffer10 x Copper Sheet
5 Modular Frame		Coal Power – Tier 3
Geothermal Generator40 x Copper Sheet
80 x Rubber
8 x Supercomputer
16 x Heavy Modular Frame
16 x High-Speed Connector		Geothermal Generator – Caterium Research
Heat Sink3 x Copper Sheet
5 x Alxlad Aluminium Sheets		Advanced Aluminum Production – Tier 8
Hypertube1 x Copper Sheet
1 Steel Pipe		Hypertubes – Tier 4
Large Billboard20 x Copper Sheet
12 x Encased Industrial Beam
5 x Crystal Oscillator		Billboard Set – AWESOME Shop
Path Signal1 x Copper Sheet
2 x Steel Pipe
1 x Computer		Monorail Train Technology – Tier 6
Pipeline Junction Cross5 x Copper SheetCoal Power – Tier 3
Pipeline Mk.11 x Copper SheetCoal Power – Tier 3
Pipeline Mk.1 (No Indicator)1 x Copper SheetClean Pipeline Mk.1 – AWESOME Shop
Pipeline Mk.22 x Copper Sheet
1 x Plastic		Pipeline Engineering Mk.2 – Tier 6
Pipeline Mk.2 (No Indicator)2 x Copper Sheet
1 x Plastic		Clean Pipeline Mk.2 – AWESOME Shop
Refinery20 x Copper Sheet
10 x Motor
10 x Encased Industrial Beam
30 x Steel Pipe		Oil Processing – Tier 5
Rifle Ammo3 x Copper Sheet
2 Smokeless Powder		The Rifle – Sulfire Research
Silicon Circuit Board (Alternate)11 x Copper Sheet
11 x Silica		Oil Processing – Tier 5
Quartz – Quartz Research
Small Billboard4 x Copper Sheet
3 x Encased Industrial Beam
1 x Crystal Oscillator		Billboard Set – AWESOME Shop
Wall Mounted Flood Light4 x Copper Sheet
25 x Quickwire
2 x Encased Industrial Beam		Flood Lights – AWESOME Shop
Water Extractor20 x Copper Sheet
10 x Reinforced Iron Plate
10 x Rotor		Coal Power – Tier 3

There you have it, that’s how to make Copper Sheets, the best farming techniques, and all the recipes it’s used for.

While unlocking more tiers or exploring the world for the next Copper Vein, be sure to check out our tier list for the best Alternate Recipes, or learn how to make a 1.0 dedicated server for your friends.

