How to make a Crystal Oscillator to craft Radio comms in Satisfactory

Want to build Radio comms in Satisfactory and out of Crystal Oscillators? Here’s how you can make the component in the game.

The vast world of Satisfactory takes you on a journey across several biomes, each with its own unique resource that can help you build more advanced machines and components, such as a Blueprint Designer and so on. From simple materials such as Screws, to more complex ones like Reinforced Iron Plates, the game tests your industrial prowess in this space sim.

One of the more complex components players discover later on in the game is a Crystal Oscillator that you’ll need to make to craft more advanced machines and gadgets. While the item itself is a bit complicated to make and hard to come by, here’s how you can easily make it.

Crystal Oscillator recipe

Firstly, to make a Crystal Oscillator, you need to unlock the complete Quartz Research chain in the Molecular Analysis Machine. Find spots with Raw Quartz, mine it, and then research it into Quartz Crystals.

Alternatively, you can also unlock the recipe of the Crystal Oscillator after completing the Tier 7 – Bauxite Refinement milestone, but that’s a more complicated method. We’d recommend you complete the MAM Quartz Research and then progress to make a Crystal Oscillator.

Coffee Stain/Dexerto Process of crafting a Crystal Oscillator.

Once you’ve done that, follow this recipe to make a Crystal Oscillator:

36 Quartz Crystal

28 Cable (Made from Wire)

5 Reinforced Iron Plates

When you manage to gather all those materials, head to a Crafting Bench and scroll down to the Communications category. There, click on Crystal Oscillator. You’ll see a yellow Craft button.

Hold it down using a Spacebar or Left Mouse Button to craft 2 Crystal Oscillators at one time. Now that you’ve successfully made a Crystal Oscillator, here’s where you can use it easily.

Where to use a Crystal Oscillator in Satisfactory

Crystal Oscillator is a crucial component in building communication devices in Satisfactory. Using those, you can scan several biomes and identify all the resources and structures in your world.

Coffee Stain/Dexerto Crystal Oscillator is a crucial component in making Radio and Radar Towers.

Here are all the devices you can build using a Crystal Oscillator and how much of this component you’ll need to make them:

Radio Control Unit – Requires 1 Crystal Oscillator

– Requires 1 Crystal Oscillator Explorer (vehicle) – Requires 5 Crystal Oscillators

– Requires 5 Crystal Oscillators Small Billboard – Requires 1 Crystal Oscillator

– Requires 1 Crystal Oscillator Large Billboard – Requires 5 Crystal Oscillators

– Requires 5 Crystal Oscillators Radar Tower – Requires 30 Crystal Oscillators

That’s everything you need to know about Crystal Oscillators and how to make them. If you’re looking to do more, check out our Hard Drive tier list, all console commands, and how to make a server in Satisfactory.