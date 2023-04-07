How to make a Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Full recipe

The Bug Platter is a new recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but how do you make it? We’ve got the full recipe as well as tips on getting the required ingredients.

There are plenty of recipes to discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and while most of them are best used to restore your energy or to sell for some extra Star Coins, there are a few meals that you’ll need to make to complete quests.

One quest that requires a recipe is the Eyes In The Dark quest which appears as part of The Lion King’s realm. In order to help Nala and Simba, you’ll need to make a Bug Platter using three different bugs found around the realm.

If you’re struggling to make a Bug Platter or you just want some tips to get each ingredient in the game, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Bug Platter recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These are the three ingredients you’ll need to make a Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Slimy Bugs x1

Colorful Bugs x2

Red Bugs x2

The Lion King realm is where you will find all of these ingredients. You can get the Slimy Bugs by fishing in the river near Simba and Nala. Keep an eye out for red circles and use your Fishing Rod on them.

Colorful Bugs can be found in the oasis where you found Nala. Get your Shovel out and search for shiny holes in the ground. If you dig these up, you should get some Colorful Bugs for your inventory.

Finally, you can get your hands on Red Bugs in the area where you originally found Simba. Use your Shovel to dig up tree stumps until Red Bugs appear. Quickly chase them down and pick them up.

Once you’ve got all of these ingredients (remember that you need two Colorful Bugs and two Red Bugs) head back to your house – or Remy’s Kitchen – and cook the Bug Platter recipe on the stove.

Now that you’ve made a Bug Platter, check out our Eyes In The Dark guide for the next steps in this quest. We’ve also got more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides you can check out below:

