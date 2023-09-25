Wondering how to lock onto a monster in Monster Hunter Now? Well, our handy guide will show you how to do just that.

The Monster Hunter Now lock on feature is incredibly useful to melee players. Not only does it enable you to focus your attacks on a specific monster part, but it also can help you keep track of the game’s fearsome foes. This is obviously very important if you wish to avoid taking damage and using up your all-important potions.

Focusing on a monster’s weak point also leads to your Hunter dealing more damage, and can even reward you with an extra drop if you manage to successfully break a monster part. So, whether you wish to cut down your kill times or cut that pesky monster tail, then our Monster Hunter Now lock on guide has you covered.

How to lock onto monsters in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now lock on skill is incredibly useful.

In order to lock onto a monster in Monster Hunter Now, you’ll need to craft the following armor piece:

Forge the Kulu Headpiece .

. Upgrade to Grade 2 .

. Equip the Kulu Headpiece 2 to your Hunter.

Once you have done the above, you’ll be able to lock on to any monster. To do this, simply enter a hunt and hit the lock on button in the right-hand corner. This will then enable you to lock onto specific monster parts, like the head, tail, wings, and claws.

Once you have broken a monster part, you can lock onto other parts by tapping the lock on button and selecting another limb. It’s important to note, that the Monster Hunter Now lock on feature only works with close-range melee weapons. If you’re using a Bow or Light Bowgun, you’ll need to get used to the game’s gyro aiming.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can lock onto a monster in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

