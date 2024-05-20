Gaming

How to level up fast in Solo Leveling Arise: Best ways to earn XP

Josh Taylor
Solo Leveling: Arise leveling up Sung JinwooNetmarble

Solo Leveling: Arise features a tough level-up system that has led to many players needing help to level up efficiently. This has made it harder for free-to-play players to progress the ranks and instead many have ended up failing to clear high-ranking Gates and defeat strong bosses.

However, it is still certainly possible to complete the game quickly by following these best ways to consistently earn XP and level up Sung Jinwoo to become the best hunter in the world.

Contents

Complete Main Story and Side Chapter quests

Complete every Main Story and Side Chapter quest available to you to earn XP and various rewards as you progress through the plotline and defeat endless amounts of enemies and bosses.

Solo Leveling: Arise Main Story and Side Chapter Quests.Netmarble
You can gain XP from Main Story or Side Chapter quests.

These are constantly being unlocked and Netmarble plans to regularly update the game with fresh quest content each month, making it one of the most fun and best ways to level up and earn sizeable XP.

Change difficulty to Hard Mode

Change Solo Leveling: Arise’s game difficulty from Normal Mode to Hard Mode to double your XP earned from every quest you complete.

Solo Leveling: Arise Hard Mode quest difficulty.Netmarble
You can complete Main Story and Side Chapter quests on Normal Mode or Hard Mode difficulty.

You will unlock the Hard Mode difficulty after completing the main Chapter 11 story quests. We would therefore recommend selecting the harder difficulty for your quests as soon as you can to take advantage of the superior benefit.

Clear all Gates

Clear all Gates available to you by using up all of the Gate keys you own to earn XP from every Gate completed and bonus XP from Gate Missions.

Netmarble gives you ten Gate keys per day as part of your Daily Replenishment and you can also earn extra keys by completing quests and missions, as well as exchanging them for Essence Stones within the game.

Solo Leveling: Arise Gates.Netmarble
You can use Gate keys to tackle a range of different ranked Gates.

Here are the five different types of Gates you can complete in Solo Leveling Arise:

  • Normal Gates – Sung Jinwoo or any other hunter characters can clear
  • Dungeon Breaks – Only Sung Jinwoo as part of a hunting team can complete
  • Red Gates – The most difficult Gates in the game
  • Bonus Gates – Randomly spawn
  • Special Gates – Have special requirements and multiple stages to complete

You can complete three different tiers of Gate Missions by clearing several gates in one day to get bonus XP. To get the XP rewards, which will multiply depending on Sung Jinwoo’s overall hunter level, you will be required to complete the three below Gate Missions:

Gate MissionHow to complete
1Clear 3 Gates
2Clear 6 Gates
3Clear 10 Gates

After you have completed Chapter 7’s main story quests you will unlock the Sweep mechanic. You can then use Special Sweeps and Sweeping points for each hunter, including Sung Jinwoo to automatically complete Gates without having to play and defeat them yourself.

Your Special Sweeps should be used on the highest-ranking Gates available to you, such as S-rank Gates and then your Sweep points for hunters on the lower-ranking Gates, in particular, B-rank and below.

Claim Activity Funds regularly

Claim XP rewards from your Activity Funds as often as possible. If your Activity Funds reach the max capacity then you will not be able to earn any more passive XP funds until you collect them.

Solo Leveling: Arise Activity FundsNetmarble
You can claim Activity Funds by a click of a button from the main lobby or Activty Funds menu.

If you play on mobile, you will also receive a push notification from Netmarble when your Activity Funds have reached 100% and need collecting.

Increase Activity Funds Bonus levels

You will need to consistently level up your hunter characters to increase the XP gain rates from your Activity Funds Bonus.

Solo Leveling: Arise Activity Funds Bonus levels.Netmarble
There are 20 different Activity Funds Bonus tiers to reach to get a higher XP rate per funds claimed.

The level of all your hunters combined, including Sung Jinwoo, will be your overall hunter level. Every hunter tier level you reach will then increase the additional Gold and XP you will receive by an extra 0.5% from your Activity Funds as a bonus.

The first tier is level 100, which will increase it by 0.5% and the highest tier you can reach is level 2000, which will increase your Gold and XP earned from Activity Funds by a maximum of 10%.

Purchase Daily Growth Support bundle

You can purchase the Daily Growth Support Bundle for $9.99 to give you 30% more XP from completing Gate missions and collecting Activity Funds.

Solo Leveling: Arise Daily Growth Support bundle.Netmarble
You can buy the Daily Growth Support Bundle in-game to give your XP a significant boost.

The Daily Growth Support Bundle will also give you a 30% increase on any Gold you earn from these, as well as five Special Gate Sweeps daily, Special Activity Funds, as well as Instance Dungeon and Encore Mission keys.

Even though it is a bit pricey, if you aren’t worried about spending a few bucks then this will certainly grant you a lot more XP to reach the highest levels faster.

