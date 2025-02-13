How to level up fast in Avowed

As with many RPGs, the leveling system in Avowed is an important part of your overall journey and you may well find yourself in a sticky situation if you don’t prepare correctly.

While much of your prowess and durability in battle depends on the gear and weapons you’re using, your level decides what skills and stats are available to you. Every time you level, you can put a point into major attributes (there is a cap on each), and those improve your secondary stats and conversation options.

Additionally, you also gain access to more active use abilities at major level milestones (starting at level 5). Whether this be an immense set of spells or brutal melee attacks, you’ll need them to get far in the Living Lands.

Fortunately, there are some ways to expedite the process, so we’ve prepared our recommendations for the best ways to get your level up quickly in Avowed.

Side Quests are the best way to level

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

When you’re journeying around the world of Eora, you’ll find lots of people requesting your intervention. These are side quests and, although they vary in scale, reward, and time taken to complete, they are all a great source of experience for your character.

Main quests are obviously your best vehicle for moving the story forward, but they tend to be a lot longer for a similar reward. While you’re in the right area for your next main quest, grab as many side quests as you can and get exploring.

This has the added double bonus of taking you to new areas of the map in your exploration (which also rewards XP) and unlocks more fast travel points that make subsequent questing significantly easier.

Avoid farming kills

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

In a lot of RPGs and MMOs, it’s possible to find an area where the number of monsters makes it quite a profitable area to farm XP. That’s not the case (as far as we have discovered) in Avowed and mobs generally only award a nominal amount of experience.

Boss enemies and more difficult foes do grant more, but they don’t respawn so can’t be considered a reliable source to level up. This is so much the case that ignoring enemies is actually often the fastest way to do quests, if you just need to get to an end area to collect something.

Equally, trying to talk your way out of potential combat can work as a genuinely impactful time save.

Bounties are always worth doing

The final thing to be aware of when leveling quickly is to pick up Bounties whenever you come across them. Though killing the target can be challenging, you’ll get a bunch of XP for your efforts, as well as impressive gear rewards and Copper Skeyts.

The only issue with Bounties is that they are relatively few and far between (there are only 5 in the starting area of Dawnshore), so you won’t be able to farm these with any particular regularity.

That's all there is to know about picking up experience quickly in Avowed.