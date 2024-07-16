Here’s a look at how to kick in College Football 25, including working with the meter, plus controls and the different types of kicks.

For those who’ve played Madden 25, one thing that’s very different compared to College Football 25 is kicking. The meter is significantly different, and this game brings massive differences to how you aim, control, and power up kicks.

So, how does kicking work in College Football 25?

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about how to kick in College Football 25, including the proper order of inputs and the types of kicks.

Article continues after ad

There are two components to kicking in College Football 25: the accuracy meter (found on the bottom) and the power meter (the arrow on top).

When getting ready for a kick, a white marker will move left and right across the accuracy meter. The goal is to hit either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) right when the marker hits the green portion in the middle. This will ensure an accurate kick, whether it be on a kick off, field goal attempt, or punt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Once hitting the green portion of the meter, hold down A/X. What College Football 25 players will notice is that, as the button is held down, the clear arrow will fill up. The more the arrow fills up, the more power the kick will have.

Be mindful, though. There’s a red block at the tip of the arrow and, if the arrow is filled up and into that red section, it will negatively affect the direction and/or power of the kick.

Article continues after ad

Also, be mindful that power and accuracy of a kick can be positively or negatively affected based upon a kicker/punter/s attributes.

Steps

So, to recap, here are the steps for kicking in College Football 25:

Hit A/X when the in-meter marker hits the green section within the accuracy meter. Hold A/X afterwards, to fill up the meter. Release A/X once the desired power is reached to complete the kick.

How to aim a kick

Kicks can be aimed with the left analog stick. To aim to the left, move the stick to the left. Move the stick to the right, and the kick will be aimed to the right.

Article continues after ad

Types of kicks

There are several different types of kicks:

Article continues after ad

Normal : Name implies it’s a regular kick with normal height and distance. (RB/R1)

: Name implies it’s a regular kick with normal height and distance. (RB/R1) Sky : Higher-than-normal kick. Can be used to get the defense down the field faster, to reduce chances of a returned kickoff. However, it will have a shorter distance than a normal kick. (Y/Triangle)

: Higher-than-normal kick. Can be used to get the defense down the field faster, to reduce chances of a returned kickoff. However, it will have a shorter distance than a normal kick. (Y/Triangle) Squib: Low kick that typically has less distance and isn’t returned by the regular returner. Typically should be used near the end of the half or end of game. (LB/L1)

Be sure to check out the best players and teams in College Football 25.