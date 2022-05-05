How to join Goths Clique in BitLife: Life Simulator

There are many different cliques in Bitlife, and luckily, the Goths can be joined very easily — so here’s everything you need to know about the criteria required to become part of this group.

Bitlife is a text-based simulator video game, with its main objective being to live your digital life without struggles and difficulties, all while being depicted through animated visuals and humorous scenarios.

As you progress through the game, there are a total of 18 different cliques, each with its own unique benefits that make them perfect to try and join. One such clique is the Goths – so here’s everything to know about how to join them in Bitlife.

Advertisement

How to join the Goth Clique in School in Bitlife

You need to fulfill two main criteria in Bitlife before joining the Goth Clique in school: One of them is that you must have low Looks, and the other is that you must also have low happiness.

Once you’ve met both of these requirements, you will then be able to join the Goth Clique in school, which can be located under the ‘School’ tab in the game.

Requirements to join Goth Clique in Bitlife

The first requirement to join the Goth Clique in Bitlife can be fulfilled quite easily: all you need to do is continue rerolling the characters until you find one with low Looks. You’ll need to ensure that this stat is below 20%, otherwise, you’ll be rejected every time you try to join the Goth Clique.

Advertisement

One exception to this is if you have God mode unlocked, where you can manually select the low Look stat and proceed to the next one.

After you’ve ensured your Look stat is low, it’s time to meet the second criteria. To fulfill this, you need to have low Happiness, which can be achieved in many ways, the most effective of which are to experience traumatic and sad events.

Read More: Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes

The RNG gods, for the most part, decide what type of incidents you’re going to face in school, but you still have one option left at your disposal in order to lower it by yourself:

To do this, you’ll need to attempt to join various Cliques and get rejected from them . Every time you do, your Happiness stat will lower by a substantial amount.

. Every time you do, your by a substantial amount. Keep doing this until your Happiness level gets below 30%. Once you get the desired lowered Happiness alongside your low Look stats, you will then be able to join the Goth Clique easily.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about joining the Goth Clique in Bitlife.

Advertisement

For more mobile gaming tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides:

Geometry Dash Levels guides | Roblox promo codes | Clash Royale socials guide | Genshin Impact codes | Mobile Legends: Adventure Tier list | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | King Legacy codes