How to invite friends to Dynasty in College Football 25

Dynasty in College Football 25 allows players to invite friends, over 30 in fact, but setting it up and giving them access to the mode can be convoluted. Here’s how to simplify it.

Online Connected Dynasty is a feature for College Football 25, meaning football fans can now experience a game that’s been in development for three years with friends across the same platform.

However, some on social media have had issues connecting to Dynasty and adding friends to save files. So, what can you do?

Here’s how to make that process easier.

Guide to add friends in Connected Dynasty

To create a Connected Dynasty Mode in College Football 25, select ‘Cloud Multi User’ in the Dynasty Type selection. Select ‘Single Player,’ and you won’t be able to play online or use Team Builder. Instead, a single-player, offline file will be created.

From there, select the active or default roster and then fiddle with the settings as desired. This includes tuning the settings and customizing the conferences. As of July 2024, adding the active roster is bugged, meaning that using this feature can actually turn your file into an offline one. Keep that in mind.

Once finishing the process of making a Dynasty save file, go to ‘Dynasty Central’ and select ‘Members.’ This is the hub where College Football 25 players can manage the members of the save file. Go here to add friends if you have them on your Friends List or know their Gamertag/PSN ID.

Also, go to ‘Dynasty Settings.’ Here, players can change whether the league is public or private and locate the league name and password. Give both the league name and password to those you want to add to Dynasty. Then, they can search for the file in the queue of online Dynasty files and input it to enter the mode.

How many users can be in a Dynasty Mode file?

The maximum number of human players allowed is 32. However, league owners can adjust the maximum number and make it lower.

