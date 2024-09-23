How to increase Material output in Frostpunk 2

In Frostpunk 2, materials are essential for keeping your city running smoothly. From maintaining districts and buildings to fueling machines, a steady supply of materials is necessary to prevent the rise of squalor and disrepair.

If you can’t meet the city’s material demands, districts will deteriorate, and your society might crumble. You’ll need materials to construct and repair infrastructure and produce goods within industrial districts.

The process goes beyond just gathering resources – it’s about smart planning and research. Let’s explore some of the most effective ways to boost your materials and maintain a stable city.

How to get more Materials in Frostpunk 2





To ensure a reliable supply of materials in Frostpunk 2, you’ll first need to set up Extraction Districts on resource-rich tiles. Look for tiles marked with the materials icon (a small box) and start building.

After you’re done with the Prologue, you’ll unlock access to a large chunk of frozen land. Here, you can Frostbreak north, south, east, and west looking for soil rich in materials.

However, if you’ve already set up all the Materials Extraction Districts you can, and it still isn’t enough for the citizens of New London, you can start passing laws and researching ideas that favor Material output and reduce Material demand.

Research ideas to produce more Materials

Dexerto/11Bit Studios Research the Sawmill Idea and pick the best alternative for you.

Open your Idea Tree on the lower left corner of the screen (or press R) and head to the Resources tab. Here, you can find the Sawmill research next to the core.

Untreated Sawmill generates 170 materials but slightly increases disease

Mechanized Sawmill produces 200 materials but at the cost of increasing squalor.

Later on in the game, Melting Deep Deposits unlocks the ability to build Deep Melting Drills on Iron Veins or Frozen Forests, providing an almost unlimited supply of resources.

Pass laws to reduce Material demand

Dexerto/11Bit Studios Pass the All Do Maintenance law to reduce Materials demand.

To further boost material production in Frostpunk 2, pass laws that reduce material demand, like All Do Maintenance, which significantly decreases your city’s materials consumption and increases production efficiency.

With the right buildings, laws, and research, you’ll have a strong supply of materials to keep your city growing and avoid the chaos that comes with a shortage. If you want to know more about your neighbors, the other Factions, and the best way to farm other resources like Heatstamps and Prefabs, we’ve got you covered.