How to improve your Gourd and heal more in Black Myth: Wukong

Regardless of your skill, there’s always a need to heal in Black Myth: Wukong, and for that, you have to use and upgrade your Gourd.

Your Gourd serves as a lifesaving healing potion in Black Myth Wukong, granting the Descended One some health when fighting a particularly tricky boss. However, as it goes with your spells, stances, weapons, and armor, you can upgrade your Gourd to provide better healing.

That being said, it’s not always easy to find where to improve this item, and what resources you’ll need to do so.

Where to upgrade your Gourd

To improve your Gourd in Black Myth Wukong, you’ll need to visit the Shen Monkey in the Bamboo Grove. If you’ve gone past him, then the closest Shrine is the Marsh of White Mist.

Head over to the shrine and run forward, then when you get to a wooden platform, keep right. Inside the cave is the Shen Monkey.

Game Science The Shen Monkey can upgrade your Gourd and grant new features for it.

Simply interact with him, and you’ll be able to upgrade your Gourd, increasing your health recovery or the number of times you can use it before it’s empty.

Upgrading your Gourd







Upgrading your Gourd is vital in Black Myth Wukong, and you’ll want to regularly head over to the Shen Monkey in case you’ve gathered more Luojia Fragrant Vines.

As is expected, each upgrade takes more Luojia Fragrant Vines, with the first two requiring one per upgrade, and the next asking for two.

Unfortunately, Luojia Fragrant Vines are pretty tough to get, so we recommend exploring the world, looting as many chests or coffers as you come across, and of course, defeating as many bosses as you can.

We’ve had the best luck by looting the vines on trees, so be sure to collect as many resources as you can in preparation.

The more you progress, the more you’ll be able to upgrade, and therefore the stronger you’ll get, so it’s always worth checking back when you can.

So, that’s how to upgrade your gourd in Black Myth: Wukong as well as all the required resources you’ll need. While working to upgrade your health a little, check out all the game’s achievements.