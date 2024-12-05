How to get your Xbox Year in Review 2024

It’s that time of the year where your favorite services start giving you your yearly roundup of what you did throughout 2024. While Spotify Wrapped is the most popular for music fans, Xbox has its Year in Review – and you can get yours now.

The Xbox Year in Review lets you see how you spent your time on Xbox throughout the entire year: the games you played most, how many games you played, and more.

Article continues after ad

On December 4, the Year in Review officially returned, and players can access all of their stats and compare among their friends and online competitors.

Here’s how to get yours:

Head to www.Xbox.com/YearinReview. Log in to your Xbox account. Scroll through your adventures throughout the year! If you want to, take screenshots and share your Year in Review with your friends.







Xbox added some new features in 2024 to make the Year in Review even more fun. This includes a customized theme based on your most played game, a personalized profile based on what you play, dedicated recap sections for Game Pass and Rewards, plus even a section to show which friends you played multiplayer with most.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2024 was a huge year for gaming with some big releases to keep fans of all genres entertained. Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was loved by fans, while College Football 25 gave NCAA fans their first college game in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was voted as Dexerto’s Game of the Year as we listed our best games of 2024, beating out the likes of Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and more.

Article continues after ad

There have been a number of Xbox exclusives, too, that might make it into your Year in Review, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Titles such as STALKER 2 only released towards the end of the year, but they could be ones to look for in your 2025 edition!