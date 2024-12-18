How to get your 2024 Nintendo Switch Year in Review

The year is about to end, and Nintendo is revealing to each player how they spent their gaming hours during 2024. If you’re curious about your roundup, here’s how to see your Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

Just like other platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and even YouTube, Nintendo is showing the players how much time they spent in each game they played during this year.

Whether you were catching up with an older title or playing the latest release, checking your stats is always fun. So, if you cannot wait to check your highlights, here’s exactly how you can access your Nintendo Switch Year in Review in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Access your Nintendo Switch Year in Review

The Nintendo Switch Year in Review became live on December 18, 2024, and these are the steps players must follow to check their 2024 wrap-up.

Go to the Nintendo Year in Review website. Sign in to your Nintendo account. Press the ‘Get Started’ button at the bottom of the page. Once it loads, scroll down to check all your stats.

After scrolling through all your stats, you’ll be able to download them.

DEXERTO

What can you see in your review?

Each player will be able to see all of the following stats:

Article continues after ad

2024 kick-off

Number of games played

Total hours played

Top three most-played games (hours, dates, etc).

Gaming style – Top genre

The month you played the most

Hours played month by month

Your Gold and Platinum Points balance

DEXERTO

After going through all your stats, you’ll be asked to pick your favorite 2024 game. Additionally, Nintendo will show you a list of other games that might interest you based on the data they got from your playing hours.

Article continues after ad

Is worth noting that the data showed represents your activity up until November 30, 2024, so everything you played during December 2024 won’t show.

That’s all there is about the 2024 Nintendo Switch Year in Review. Don’t forget to check your other wrap-ups, including Twitch and Spotify.