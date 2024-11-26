How to get Weird Water legendary Anomaly in Stalker 2

Stalker 2 is filled with unique Anomalies that grant players all kinds of bonuses throughout their journey through the Zone, but few are as useful, or as hard to get as the Weird Water item.

Weird Water is one of the very few legendary Anomalies scattered around the Zone, with each promising some vital buffs to Skiff. These Anomalies are what make a Stalker a Stalker. Thankfully, they’re also what makes you (or Skiff) rich enough to upgrade your weapons, gear, or just explore the Zone feeling a little safer.

However, as is their nature as a legendary Anomaly, Stalker 2’s Weird Water isn’t particularly easy to find, and it’s even tougher to collect. So, with that in mind, here’s where to find Weird Water and importantly, what it’ll do for your character and whether you should keep it or sell it.

Stalker 2 Weird Water location





Stalker 2’s Weird Water anomaly can only be found at night in the Zaton Region inside the Wandering Lights Anomaly.

The Wandering Lights Anomaly is thankfully marked off on the map once you get near it, and looks like a ton of green floating lights when you get over to it. Though, as it goes with most Anomalies, these are pretty deadly. However, once you combine that with the ghostly mutants that spawn and the lack of detection from your scanner, this becomes a tricky fight.

Since the Anomaly can only be found at night, we suggest heading over from the Sultansk camp and aiming to be outside the anomaly before 10pm. This way you can make a save and head back if you can’t find the Anomaly before it gets light.

Once the time strikes, run in and check every green light, inside one of them will be a small green bottle reading ‘Weird Water’. The location appears to be random for all players, so keep your eye out and be sure to avoid the ghosts.

Weird Water stats

Once you’ve managed to find the Weird Water, you’ll be able to equip it. When you do, it’ll give you the following bonuses. We’ve also included the weight and sale price, just in case you’re not too keen on keeping it.

Dexerto / GSC Game World

Description One of the legendary altered items often mentioned in hushed tones by stalkers around the campfire. Effects – Smoother movement effect

– High-level radiation protection

– Increases carry weight by 40kg

– Implements a drunken effect Weight 0.55 Kg Sale Price 80,000

Naturally, the sale price will differ between different trading NPCs, so be sure to shop around if you intend on selling, as this is not an item you want to receive limited credits for.

Should you sell the Weird Water artifact?

No, you should not be selling the Weird Water artifact in Stalker 2. The radiation protection, massive increase in carry weight, and smoother movement effect completely outweigh the relatively annoying drunken effect you get with it equipped.

The most recommended way to use this item is to have it in your inventory – which is easy considering its weight – and then to only equip it when you need to move heavier items over to stashes. For example, if you’ve just completed a mission and received loads of weapons from… unfortunate victims, simply equip the Weird Water and drunkenly move it over to your nearest stash.

It’s not recommended to use it all the time, but 80,000 credits is nowhere near enough for the boost it’ll give you. It is a legendary Artifact after all.

So, now you’ve got the legendary item, be sure to check out what you can do with broken weapons, to ensure you don’t carry more than you need, or how to increase your carry limit even more than the 40 Kg from this artifact.