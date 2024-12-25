How to get Venom Snow Symbiote Costume in Marvel Rivals

Winter’s here, and so is the icy power of the Snow Symbiote costume for Venom in Marvel Rivals.

The Snow Symbiote costume takes Venom’s classic look and gives it a winter makeover. Say goodbye to Venom’s black tones and hello to white, light blue, and dark blue shades. More so, forget the usual symbiote goo – Venom now sports sharp, icy tendrils that scream winter danger.

Get ready to freeze your enemies in their tracks with a chilling new look by learning how to add this frosty variant to your Marvel Rivals outfit collection.

How to get the Snow Symbiote skin

The Snow Symbiote costume will likely be part of a bundle, similar to other winter skins in Marvel Rivals on the Store and these are the steps you must follow to get it:

Open the game and look for the ‘Store’ tab on the upper corner of the screen. Shift from the “Featured” Store tab to the “Costumes” one. Scroll down to find the Snow Symbiote skin.

Not only is this skin a striking seasonal variant, but it’s also an A-tier skin, so you’ll be able to show off in style. Don’t let this frosty opportunity slip away, as the winter theme brings a fresh twist to Venom’s appearance.

NetEase

Snow Symbiote skin price

While the exact pricing is still under wraps, you can expect it to be priced like previous A-tier skins, which cost around 1,600 Units.

As soon as the price is revealed, we will update this guide.

When will the Snow Symbiote costume be available?

The Snow Symbiote costume will be available in the shop starting December 27, 2024, at 7:00 AM UTC.

However, it’s worth noting that this seasonal skin won’t be around forever, as it will leave the game on January 17, 2025, so make sure to grab it before it melts away.

Players have only seen a few stills of the Snow Symbiote skin, but they’re already hung up on one of its attributes. Other than that Marvel Rivals is charming even the most unlikely streamers, like Asmongold and Ninja.