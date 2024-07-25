How to get Venom Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals

The Venom Cyan Clash skin is a cosmetic that you can only get during the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta, and here’s how to unlock it.

Marvel Rivals offers various rewards for players who participate in the game’s beta. Previously, the Closed Alpha test rewarded players with an exclusive permanent Scarlet Witch skin, along with some other freebies.

And now, players who join the Closed Beta test will also be able to earn the Venom Cyan Clash skin. Just like the Moonlit Witch Scarlet Witch skin, this cosmetic is a beta-exclusive reward that will carry over to your account once the game is released.

So, if you’re keen on adding it to your collection before it’s gone, read on to find out how to get the Venom Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to get the Venom Cyan Clash skin

netease / marvel The Venom Cyan Clash skin is a level 30 reward from the Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals.

To get the Venom Cyan Clash skin in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to grind XP until you reach level 30 in the Galacta’s Quest. This is essentially an event that consists of various quests in the game that lets you unlock cosmetics and rewards as you level up – similar to a Battle Pass.

You get to unlock highlight intros, sprays, and skins for other heroes as well by doing the Galacta’s Quest missions. The Venom Cyan Clash skin, however, is locked behind the highest level in the pass, which is level 30.

Luckily, the Galacta’s quests are mostly straightforward, with many of them requiring you to deal damage, heal, or use your spray a certain amount of times. If you don’t like your quest, you can also change it to a random one by clicking the refresh icon.

You can keep tabs on the Galacta’s Quest in Marvel Rivals by heading to the main menu, clicking the Galacta’s Quest icon, and selecting Mission. Assuming you’ve reached level 30, simply head to the Galacta’s Quest and click “claim” on the Venom skin to add it to your account.

Aside from this skin, you can also earn Units by completing a Marvel Rivals survey that’s sent to your inbox in-game.