How to get unlimited steel in Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima made its debut on July 17 on the PlayStation 4. The open-world samurai game lets you upgrade your weapons with crafting materials found across the island. Here's our guide on how to easily obtain steel, and in unlimited quantities.

Sucker Punch Productions' latest creation has players taking on the role of samurai Jin Sakai, who must defeat the Mongols after they have invaded his land. The open-world title takes place on the Island of Tsushima in the year 1274.

While the game offers up a variety of combat options, fans will no doubt be interested in upgrading their weapons sooner rather than later. Luckily, there is way to get an unlimited amount of steel, and we will show you how.

Unlimited steel in Ghost of Tsushima

After the opening section of the game, players are let loose into the world of Tsushima. The map is filled with side quests, missions, and a variety of crafting items such as wood and steel. However, there is already an easy way to obtain these goods in unlimited amounts.

While it's unclear if this is a glitch or an oversight, currently items respawn after restarting at the last checkpoint. Even better yet, if you die, you get to keep the crafting material that you already picked up before resetting your point in the game.

YouTuber 'WCW' uploaded his take on the trick, telling players to go to the Salt Wind Estate located on the southern half of the map. Rushing into the building, you can quickly grab the steel from the chest and then let the Mongols kill you. After reloading at the checkpoint, you will still have the material in your inventory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UQLSiKTwik

The chest in the building will also have re-spawned with the item back inside it, which means you can keep running in and taking the steel as many times as you want. The trick actually works in other locations as well. So for instance, once you clear the Travelers Rest Inn, you can actually re-spawn to the checkpoint over and over after taking the material from the chest.

It should be stated that it's uncertain if the developer intended for items to respawn after reloading a checkpoint. So we recommend farming now as much as you can in case it ends up getting patched out later.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch Productions' first major project since Infamous Second Son which made its debut in 2014 on the PlayStation 4. The samurai epic was met with overwhelming praise from critics upon its release.