Ghost of Tsushima has finally arrived on the PS4, and developer Sucker Punch has hidden an incredible Sly Cooper easter egg in the release. Here is how you can get your hands on the Legendary Thief armor.

Ghost of Tsushima made its debut on the PlayStation 4 on July 17, and was met with overwhelming praise. The open-world title follows the epic story of samurai Jin Sakai as he tries to stop his land being invaded by the Mongols.

To celebrate their history, developer Sucker Punch cleverly hid an easter egg that gives a nod to their classic Sly Cooper franchise. Here is everything you need to know about how the Legendary armor set, and how to obtain it.

How to get the Sly Cooper armor in Ghost of Tsushima

Obtaining the Sly Cooper armor is no easy task, as it requires you traversing to several regions and acquiring four items. Completing the set will also reward you with the 'Cooper Clan Cosplayer' PlayStation trophy. Here are the following clothing pieces you need to find:

Sly Tanuki (Sword Kit)

The Sly Tankui can be found in the Pillar of Honor, which is located in the third region. More specifically, east of the map just above Iwai Village. Players will have to climb the snowy mountain to find the sword kit.

Crooked Kama Headband

The headband is fairly easy to find. Firstly, head over to the Jogaku Temple. Using your grappling hook, make your way up the seven-tiered red tower. Once you reach the top, the Kama clothing item will be there for the taking.

Thief's Wrap

The Thief's Wrap is perhaps the easiest item to obtain, although it requires you to progress the story into the third act. Once you are that far, simply check the gift altar and the piece will be waiting for you.

Gosaku's Armor

To get the last piece of armor, you have to complete the Unbreakable Gosaku mission which is only available until after you unlock the Toyotama region. The quest can be obtained by the character named Yamato, and requires you liberate six farms.

Ocean's Guardian Dye

Now that you have all four armor pieces, you need to do one last final step. Go to Umugi Cove, and buy the Ocean's Guardian dye from the merchant. After dying your Gosaku Armor blue, make sure you have all of the items you've collected so far equipped. The 'Cooper Clan Cosplay' trophy should pop if you've done it correctly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuLAl26LcbM

Sucker Punch Productions originally debuted the Sly Cooper series back in 2002 on the PlayStation 2. The raccoon thief was a huge hit, and has been a staple of the Sony platform for multiple generations.

Seeing the developer reflect back on the series they started decades ago will be sure to be a treat for fans. In 2016, Naughty Dog featured a similar easter egg in Uncharted 4 when the AAA release featured Crash Bandicoot.