Are you wondering how to get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin? Well, our handy guide will have you soaring through the skies of Japan in no time.

Trekking around Japan in Rise of the Ronin can take a lot of time, especially if you’re aiming to search for the game’s most powerful gear and secret collectibles. Not only does the Glider enable you to access areas that would otherwise be unreachable, but it can also be used to sneak behind your enemies and even deliver some explosive surprises from above.

This makes the Glider a must for any wandering samurai looking to cut down their traversal times and add an extra layer of lethality to their arsenal. So, here’s exactly how you can unlock the Glider in Rise of the Ronin.

How to get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin?

To get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to complete the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission. Before you can embark on this quest, you need to travel over to Yamate which is located directly North of Honmoku.

It’s here where you’ll be tasked with getting a travel permit, an essential item that is obtained by completing the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission. However, to begin the quest, you’ll first need to clear out a group of bandits that is terrorizing villagers in Ishikawa (west of the Foreign General Cemetery).

Team Ninja Unlocking the Glider in Rise of the Ronin is a must.

Once you’ve killed the bandits, head to the marker displayed on your map and collect the treasure from the caves. Upon entering the cave, you’ll meet up with Ryoma Sakamoto who will help you kill the remaining bandits and then lead you to the magistrate’s estate. Simply clear out all the enemies in the estate, and then take down the bandit thief himself.

We recommend switching to Ryoma for this battle, as his Hokushin-Itto-ryu style is very effective against Odachis. Either choose to spare or kill the boss and then head down to the hidden stash around the side of the boss arena. Once you’ve looted everything, you’ll have access to your very own Glider.

How to use the Glider in Rise of the Ronin

Once you have unlocked the Glider, simply use the instructions below to use it:

Press the X button upon jumping from a high location. Adjust the direction with the left analog stick. Slow down the Glider with the R1 button. Open and close the Glider’s wings with the X button. Great for a fast descent.

It’s important to note that gliding will continuously use your Ki (stamina), so be sure to keep an eye on this to avoid plummeting to the ground below.

There you have it, that’s how you can get the Glider in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our other Rise of the Ronin guides below:

