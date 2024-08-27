How to get the Galar Starters in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

The Galar region is slowly making its way into Pokemon Go, so if you’re looking for all three Gen 8 Starters, here’s how to get Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble in Niantic’s game.

Even though the Pokemon Sword & Shield games were a huge success for the Nintendo Switch, only a few Galar Pokemon have made their way into Pokemon Go, excluding their iconic Starters.

However, things are about to change thanks to the upcoming Max Out season, as its first event called Go All Out will finally introduce Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble – as well as their full evolutionary lines – along with a few other Pokemon. Here’s all you need to know.

How to get Scorbunny, Grookey, & Sobble in Pokemon Go

Once the Go All Out event kicks off on September 3, 2024, players will have four ways to get their hands on the Starters:

As wild encounters.

As 5 km eggs hatch.

As a reward for completing event-themed Field Research Tasks.

As a reward for following a new Special Research story (you can only pick one Starter).

The Go All Out event will run from September 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, until September 10, 2024, same time. However, those looking to follow through with the Special Research story shouldn’t worry as they will have until December 3, 2024, to claim it.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Can the Galar Starters be Shiny?

No, the Galar Starters cannot be Shiny, yet. As with most of the Pokemon Go debuts, their Shiny forms are not available at the beginning, so players will have to wait for another event to introduce Shiny Scorbunny, Shiny Grookey, and Shiny Sobble to the game.

Once all three Shiny Starters become available, we will update this guide.

How to evolve Scorbunny, Grookey, & Sobble in Pokemon Go

As with any other Starter, Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble are part of three-member families. Despite them having separate evolutionary lines, their evolving process is the same.

To evolve Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble into Raboot, Thwackey, and Drizzile respectively, players must feed them 25 Candy. After that, they will have to use another 100 Candies to get Cinderace, Rillaboom, and Inteleon.

NIANTIC

Due to all of them appearing more often during the Go All Out event, players shouldn’t have too much trouble gathering the required Candy. They can use Pinap Berries to increase the Candy they get per catch and even send their duplicates to Professor Willow in exchange for more useful sweets.

Pokemon Go Galar Starters stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As a pure Fire, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon, the Galar Starters have the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP Scorbunny 132 79 137 1240 Grookey 122 91 137 1227 Sobble 132 79 137 1240

Galar Starters Fast Moves, Charged Moves, resistances & weaknesses

FAST MOVES CHARGED MOVES RESISTANCES WEAKNESSES Scorbunny – Tackle (Normal)

– Ember (Fire/STAB) – Flamethrower (Fire/STAB)

– Flame Charge (Fire/STAB) – Bug

– Fairy

– Fire

– Grass

– Ice

– Steel – Ground

– Rock

– Water Grookey – Scratch (Normal)

– Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB) – Grass Knot (Grass/STAB)

– Energy Ball (Grass/STAB) – Electric

– Grass

– Ground

– Water – Bug

– Fire

– Flying

– Ice

– Poison Sobble – Pound (Normal)

– Water Gun (Water/STAB) – Surf (Water/STAB)

– Water Pulse (Water/STAB) – Fire

– Ice

– Steel

– Water – Electric

– Grass

That’s all you need to know to get the Galar Starters in Pokemon Go. Don’t forget to also check how to get Best Buddy status, how IVs & CP work in the game, and some of our rankings like the Best Competitive Pokemon in Pokemon Go, or the Best Mega Evolutions.