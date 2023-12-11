How to get Sweet Gem Berry in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley, with its vast variety of crops, presents players with the challenge of obtaining rare and valuable crops. One such crop is the Sweet Gem Berry. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the Sweet Gem Berry, from its cultivation to its lucrative uses.

The Sweet Gem Berry is a high-value berry in the game that takes a substantial 24 days to grow from a rare seed. Notably, it’s exclusive to the fall season unless you choose to plant it in your greenhouse. While inedible, its selling price makes it a sought-after commodity.

It can be sold for 3,000g and can yield 64 XP upon harvest. There’s no need to hold onto them because they are inedible and have no restorative properties. It’s also important to remember that sweet gem berries cannot be used in a keg or preserve jar as they are not regarded as fruits or vegetables.

These berries might prove to be elusive to new players, but a strategic approach to obtaining some rare seeds and understanding how to use them might prove to be quite beneficial.

That being said, here’s how you can find the Sweet Gem Berries in Stardew Valley.

How to obtain Sweet Gem Berries?

ConcernedApe Growing Sweet Gem Berry in Stardew Valley

The key to cultivating Sweet Gem Berries lies in obtaining some rare seeds. These seeds are available from the Traveling Merchant, who frequents the north end of the Cindersap Forest every Friday and Sunday.

During Spring and Summer, you can purchase between one and five rare seeds for 1,000g each. Keep in mind that this is part of her special stock during these seasons.

Consider planting these rare seeds in your greenhouse. Given their 24-day growth cycle, this strategy allows for continuous harvesting and a steady stream of income.

Additionally, rare seeds have a 1.26 percent chance to appear in her standard stock, which rotates with each visit. The other way to acquire rare seeds is through the Seed Maker, providing an alternative path to cultivate these elusive berries.

What to do with Sweet Gem Berries?

ConcernedApe Giving Old Master Cannoli the Sweet Gem Berry

Venture into the Secret Woods to encounter a statue of Old Master Cannoli. This mysterious figure is ‘still searching for the sweetest taste’ – which, you guessed it, is the Sweet Gem Berry.

Offering a Sweet Gem Berry to the statue transforms his eyes to red and rewards you with a Stardrop, a permanent boost to your total energy.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about getting the Sweet Gem Berry in Stardew Valley. For more content related to Stardew Valley, check out some of our other guides:

