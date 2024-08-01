How to get Surgelight Solvent in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Patch 7.05 has just been released into Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail, offering new gear and new ways to upgrade them. Here’s how to get Surgelight Solvent for yourself and how to use it.

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch 7.05 introduced the savage difficulty raids many high-end players have been looking toward. However, the new update also brought in new armor and gear to craft and grind for, with new materials that you’ll need to upgrade them.

Article continues after ad

The Quetzalli gear can be augmented through trading in a Surgelight Solvent to one of the traders in Solution Nine, increasing their item level and strength. Looking to upgrade your gear? We’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get Surgelight Solvent

Surgelight Solvent can be obtained by completing the third fight of the Arcadion raid series on Savage difficulty. The boss will drop one Surgelight Solvent once you defeat them, with the person who rolls the highest on the loot obtaining it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also obtain a Surgelight Solvent by handing in four AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition III books to the Arcadion raid vendor Hhihwi in Solution Nine. These books are obtained once per week when you complete the third fight on Savage difficulty, making it a fallback option if you’re unlucky with your loot.

Square Enix You’ll have to take on Brute Bomber on savage difficulty if you want a chance at Surgelight Solvent.

It’s recommended that if you are planning on doing these savage difficulty fights you come prepared, either by joining a static or using the party finder. Similarly, you’ll want to ensure you have the highest item level possible and know your role and your rotation. Looking up a guide is also recommended, as these fights are no joke.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, that’s the only way to gain Surgelight Solvent at the moment in Final Fantasy XIV. However, once the new alliance raids are released in Patch 7.1, you’ll be able to trade in one coin obtained from the raid for one Surgelight Solvent, giving non-savage players a way to upgrade their Quetzalli gear.