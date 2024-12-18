Valve has announced Steam Replay 2024, this year’s way to check out what PC games you played over the last 12 months and other stats.

The year is ending, and nearly every commonly used platform has offered a way to summarize what you’ve done on the site over the previous 12 months.

Spotify Wrapped is by far one of the biggest, but YouTube Recap, Twitch Recap, and Xbox’s Year in Review are quite popular too.

Popular PC gaming platform Steam has joined the fold for 2024 with the launch of its Steam Replay website. Here’s how to access it and what kind of information you’ll find.

How to get Steam Replay 2024

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to get your 2024 Steam Replay:

Go to Valve’s Steam Replay website

Log into your account

Scroll the page to check out your year-in-review

If you have set up a family account, all adults will be able to access the Steam Replay for other members of the family – including children.

Once you check out your Steam Replay, a badge will appear on your profile.

Steam Replay 2024 explained

Once you access the website and log in, you’ll be given various highlights of your gameplay over the last year. Unlike Twitch Recap, which goes from December 2023 to December 2024, Steam Replay goes from January 1, 2024, to December 14.

It includes the number of games played, achievements you’ve unlocked, whether you’ve played with a keyboard and mouse or with a controller, as well as how many “sessions” you played of each game.

Once you scroll down the page, Steam will tell you which month you played your top games the most.

Valve does note that Steam Replay does not include any time played in offline mode or when disconnected from the internet. It also excludes time spent running tools or other types of non-game software.