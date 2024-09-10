How to get Space Marine 2 Twitch drops

If you’re itching to deck out your Space Marine 2 in the perfect geat to crush some heretics in style, then you must get the Twitch Drops

To claim these spoils of war in Space Marine 2, you need to pull off a strategic maneuver: watch the right Twitch streams.

Not just any Twitch stream will cut it – you need to watch during specific times and within set dates to snag your rewards. It’s all about timing and precision – things any Space Marine worth their salt is familiar with.

How to unlock all Twitch drops

Focus Entertainment Focus Entertainment has four cosmetics up for grabs if you watch the selected Twitch streams.

To get all Space Marine 2 Twitch rewards, link your PROS account with your Twitch account and watch one hour of any participating steam, as well as gift two subscriptions to a Space Marine 2 channel.

Set up your PROS account

First off, if you haven’t set up your PROS (Prism Ray Online Services) account, now’s the time. Get your account in order, and then link it to your Twitch account.

Link your PROS account to your Twitch account

Head over to your PROS account, find Account > Connections, and slap that Connect button next to Twitch.

Watch an official Space Marine 2 stream

The Twitch Drops run from September 4, 2024, at 9 AM PDT to September 30, 2024, at 2:59 PM PDT.

Your job is to watch streams. Among the approved Space Marines streaming, you can find alexelcapo, AnnieFuchsia, and CohhCarnage, among many others. You can check out the full list here.

All Twitch Drop rewards

Focus Entertainment You could serve the Emperor in rags, or get these godly cosmetics from the Twitch drops.

Porphyr Shield Chainsword Skin: Watch one hour of any participating stream from September 4 – 16. Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle Skin: Watch one hour of any participating stream from September 17 – 30. Porphyr Shield Powerfist Skin: Watch one hour from VIP channels from September 4 – 30. Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol Skin: Gift two subscriptions to any Space Marine 2 channel during the campaign.

Once you’ve ticked off these requirements, you’ll get a notification. Head over to your Twitch inventory page to claim your loot. If you’re playing the game when you earn a reward, a quick restart might be needed to flaunt your new gear in-game.

That’s all you need to know about Twitch drops in Space Marine 2. But hey, cosmetics aren’t everything, right? Before you head out, take a look at our top class rankings and quick leveling tips to help you rank up fast.