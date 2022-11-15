How to Get Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack DLC

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack enables Sega’s blue hedgehog to equip Rathalos armor, so here’s how you can claim this DLC.

Sega has teamed up with Capcom to release a special Monster Hunter-themed collaboration, giving Sonic Frontiers fans the opportunity to equip some rather iconic armor. This ferocious gear is based on Rathalos, the titular Monster Hunter dragon and King of the Skies.

To make matters even better, this DLC is free and comes at no extra cost to those playing through Sonic’s latest adventure. So, if you wish to dash through the open world decked out in some awesome-looking armor, then our handy guide will show you how to claim the Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration pack.

How to get Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack

Capcom/Sega Sonic gets his very own Rathalos armor in the latest Monster Hunter collaboration.

In order to get the Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to either Steam, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, or eShop.

Search for Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack.

Click download.

Boot up Sonic Frontiers.

Once you have the free DLC downloaded, you’ll be able to equip Sonic with the Rathalos Outfit and utilize the Hunter’s BBQ set. The official description for the Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack gives more details on this free DLC.

“The world of Monster Hunter collides with Sonic Frontiers in the Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack! Forge the frontier in style with the Hunter’s Rathalos Outfit and the Felyne’s Rathalos Outfit. Then carve out some well-earned break time with the Hunter’s BBQ set.”

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming the Sonic Frontiers: Monster Hunter Collaboration pack. Make sure you check out Sonic Frontiers page for all the latest news and updates.