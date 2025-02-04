Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s Trosky map has a ton of sidequests that introduce you to this new region, flesh out Henry as a character, level up his skills, and reward you with powerful gear. It also has plenty of secrets, including the one-of-a-kind silver axe which you don’t want to miss.

You’ll find yourself short on cash, armor, and weapons when you first begin your KCD2 playthrough and these sidequests are a great way to get your hands on items you can’t get anywhere else.

Article continues after ad

One unique item is the silver Adorned Axe which you can find through the Axe from the Lake quest. It’s not easy to find so whether you’re looking for a powerful upgrade or some more money, here’s everything you need to know.

How to complete The Axe from the Lake in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Talk to the storyteller in Tachov tavern

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Go to the Tachov tavern at the north side of the village and look for hired hand Zdenyek the Mouth. Start talking to him and he says he’ll tell you a story, so you can either convince him, pay him for it, or offer him a drink.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t matter what story you ask for, he’ll tell you the one about the two brothers, Kuba and Matthias, and the silver axe. Once it’s finished, Henry will want to go looking for the axe, and the Axe from the Lake quest will begin.

Have a spade in your inventory

Make sure you have a spade in your inventory, otherwise, you won’t be able to dig up the grave to find the axe. Traders will sell them for a few groschens but there will be a few lying around the open world that you can steal. If you’re short on cash, you can check out how to make money fast.

Article continues after ad

Go to the pier

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Head to the pier as described by the storyteller. It’s not too hard to find but check out the image above for the exact location.

Follow the track up the hill until you reach the rock





Face northeast and follow the track past the old oak tree until you reach a big stone. Henry should comment on it, so you’ll know if you’re in the right place.

Article continues after ad

Keep going north until you see the oak tree





After finding the rock, keep going north and you’ll find the opening in the trees with a shallow grave. The game will prompt you to look at it once you’ve reached the right area.

Article continues after ad

Dig up Kuba’s grave and take the broken axe

With your shovel, dig up Kuba’s grave and then loot the sack inside to take the broken axe head. Next, you’ll need to repair it.

Head back to Tachov and forge the Adorned Axe

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto

Make sure you’ve started the blacksmithing quest as part of Wedding Crashers so you can forge the Adorned Axe.

You’ll need to get some fastening material the blacksmith sells for cheap, then go to the Axes tab to forge it.

Tell Zdenyek about it

Once complete, go back to the storyteller and tell him you created the axe. He’ll say he’s heard various retellings of the story but there has to be some truth to one of them because you now own the axe.

Article continues after ad

It’s a powerful weapon, especially in the early game, so you can either keep it for yourself or sell it for a nice profit.

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t got a horse yet or are still looking for your faithful hound then you can also check out how to get Pebbles and Mutt quickly. Plus, you can follow hired hand Ventza’s map for even more loot.