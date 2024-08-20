How to get Silk to improve your armor in Black Myth: Wukong

Despite being used for multiple armor upgrades, getting hold of Silk can be extremely tricky in Black Myth: Wukong especially when you don’t know where to look.

There are so many different resources to grab in the ARPG, and whether you’re a beginner or not, it’s always worth picking up as much as you can, as there’s no carry weight. However, one item that often proves to be pretty elusive is Silk.

Players will need Silk for various armor upgrades, and given their increase in power, it’s understandable that fans want to get hold of as much as they can, or at least know where to get hold of it. So, here’s all you need to know about acquiring it.

Silk locations

Unfortunately, unlike other resources like Licorice, there’s no specific Silk plant or item to look out for. However, there are a few ways to grab the item:

Opening chests .

. Killing enemies in Chapter Two .

. Buying at the store.

Game Science Open chests and pots to find Silk.

As you explore the world of Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll come across chests. These can sometimes look like golden chests, wooden designs, or even little bowls for you to loot. Often, these will house Silk, or even something a little rarer, so it’s always worth opening chests whenever you see them.

Even though you’re given the option to upgrade your armor in Chapter One, the best place to grab Silk is actually in Chapter Two. So once you’ve gone over to that region, be sure to kill as many enemies as you find. Plenty of these will drop Silk, so you’ll likely have a decent supply about halfway through the second chapter.

Alternatively, whenever you head to a Shrine, it’s worth taking a look at the store. Occasionally, you’ll find Silk sitting in there for around 600 Will. If you need Silk fast, then it’s worth investing. We’d also advise holding onto any Mind Cores you find as they come in handy later on.

So, that’s how you can get hold of Silk in Black Myth: Wukong. While heading into Chapter Two, be sure to check out how to improve your Gourd or the best Stance.