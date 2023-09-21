How to get shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Teal Mask DLC introduces a new minigame to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet called Ogre Oustin’, which rewards players with a shiny Munchlax. Even though this guaranteed shiny is not simple to get, you can walk away with it if you’re patient and put in the time.

The Ogre Oustin’ is a tradition of the people of Kitakami, the new region introduced in The Teal Mask DLC. It contains different maps and difficulty levels players will have to beat alone or with friends in order to get amazing rewards such as a shiny Munchlax.

Article continues after ad

To acquire this special Pokemon, you’ll need to own The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC so you can access its first part, The Teal Mask. Then, you’ll have to complete all easy and normal levels of Ogre Oustin’ to unlock hard mode.

Article continues after ad

Easy mode is quite trivial, but normal will begin to feel difficult halfway through the six stages available. By that point, it might be a good idea to gather some friends to help you beat the remaining levels. So here’s all you need to know to help you get a shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to play Ogre Oustin’ in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To find the Ogre Oustin’ minigame you need to head to Kitakami Hall, between Oni Mountain and Fellhorn Gorge. Players first gain access to it when the Festival of Masks begins, right after visiting the second sign as part of the DLC’s main story.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

How to play Ogre Oustin’ in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While riding Koraidon/Miraidon, players must pop Ogre Balloons to collect berries and bring them to the Berry Tables in exchange for points before the time runs out.

As soon as the tables have berries on them, wild Pokemon will begin to appear to eat them, which will result in point reductions. But fear not, to keep the berries safe, you can use the R button to roar and scare the wild Pokemon away.

Article continues after ad

Once all the specified amount of berries have been collected, the next round will begin, if the time hasn’t already been used up.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

There are three difficulty levels:

Article continues after ad

Easy: 3 stages

Normal: 6 stages

Hard: 10 stages

How to unlock & beat hard mode in Ogre Oustin’

To access Ogre Oustin’ hard mode, first you need to clear all the stages in both easy and normal levels.

Playing solo, you’ll need to be more active in scaring the wild Pokemon away. For doing this, the best strategy is to time your berry dumps well and stay close to the baskets. That way you won’t lose too many points when being robbed by the hungry mob.

Article continues after ad

Of course the easiest way to get through all hard stages is to invite a friend or two to play Ogre Oustin’ with you. That way two of you can go berry hunting while the other one settles between the four baskets and scare the wild Pokemon off.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

Once you finish stage 10 on hard mode, talk to the person running the Ogre Oustin’ booth again. They will reward you with a shiny Munchlax that has a special Crafty Mark, labeling it Munchlax the Opportunist.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need in order to get a shiny Munchlax in The Teal Mask DLC. For more useful information about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out the guides below:

Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad