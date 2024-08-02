How to get Shape Memory Alloy in The First Descendant

Shape Memory Alloy is a handy resource in The First Descendant, but it can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know where to look.

Whether it’s to help unlock a specific character, grab a powerful weapon, or just ensure you have as many resources as you want before diving into your next mission, Shape Memory Alloy is an extremely handy resource to have in your inventory.

So, to ensure you’re able to grab Lepic, Ajax, or even The First Descendant’s newest weapon, here’s how to find Shape Memory Alloy, as well as all its recipes.

Where to find Shape Memory Alloy

Nexon Games The Hagios is unlocked later on in the game.

To find Shape Memory Alloy in The First Descendant, you need to loot Munition boxes and Resource boxes in Hagios.

Luckily, you don’t need to worry about your difficulty, as the drop rate is the same, regardless of whether you’re playing on hard or normal difficulty, although you should still bring your strongest character just in case you run into trouble.

To find Munition and Resource boxes, use your scanner to highlight the area and look for white diamond markers, this will show you Munition. Resource boxes are relatively easy to come across too, so keep an eye out for any boxes as you explore.

What is Shape Memory Alloy used for?

Nexon Games It’s a later-game resource, but it’s pivotal for certain Descendants.

Shape Memory Alloy is an extremely useful resource in The First Descendant and is used for various research tasks through Magister Anais. As such, it’s vital you get plenty while you’re around Hagios.

All recipes including Shape Memory Alloy have been listed below, so you know what you need to save up for:

Ajax Spiral Catalyst: 462 Shape Memory Alloy

462 Shape Memory Alloy Afterglow Sword Nano Tube: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Blue Beetle Synthetic Fiber: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Clairvoyance Synthetic Fiber: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Esiesmo Enhanced Cells: 462 Shape Memory Alloy

462 Shape Memory Alloy Jayber Stabilizer: 462 Shape Memory Alloy

462 Shape Memory Alloy King’s Guard Lance Polymer Syncytium: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Lepic Stabilizer: 462 Shape Memory Alloy

462 Shape Memory Alloy Perforator Polymer Syncytium: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Restored Relic Synthetic Fiber: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

115 Shape Memory Alloy Ultimate Ajax Spiral Catalyst: 1039 Shape Memory Alloy

1039 Shape Memory Alloy Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer: 1039 Shape Memory Alloy

1039 Shape Memory Alloy Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst: 1039 Shape Memory Alloy

1039 Shape Memory Alloy Peace Maker Synthetic Fiber: 115 Shape Memory Alloy

So, those are all the available recipes containing Shape Memory Alloy. It’s worth noting that other resources need to go into these recipes too, but you’ll want to search for the Shape Memory Alloy first, as it’s a little tricky to get.

