How to get Rice Cocoons in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong may be a ton of boss battles on the surface, but laced within those tricky fights come some even tougher quests. This is undeniably the case with the elusive Rice Cocoons in Chapter Four.

Whether it’s exploring the game’s many secrets, unlocking powerful staffs, or just ensuring you don’t miss anything, Black Myth Wukong has plenty for players to do. However, just because there are tons you can do, it doesn’t mean completing those quests or tasks is easy.

A prime example of this is the Rice Cocoons quest where the Destined One is asked to feed the growing worm in the Zodiac Village in Chapter Four. Typically, the game doesn’t tell you where to find these Cocoons.

So, here’s how to get hold of them and what you can use them for when you get enough to feed the worm.

How to get Rice Cocoons

Game Science You’ll want to smash all the small and large cocoons to get hold of Rice Cocoons.

To get hold of Rice Cocoons during Chen Loong’s Chapter Four quest, you’ll need to destroy all the cocoons around the Webbed Hollow area. They look like large white egg sacks and will be pretty easy to destroy.

While that sounds simple, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get Rice Cocoons out of each cocoon. It’s purely a random drop, so you’ll have to destroy quite a few to get all three required Rice Cocoons.

With that in mind, we recommend heading over to the Bonevault. There are tons of cocoons around there, which should give you the best chance to get hold of the resource.

What can you do with Rice Cocoons?

Once you have three Rice Cocoons, you’ll need to take them over to Chen Loong, the seed trader located in the Zodiac Village. Near the NPC’s crops, there’s a small vessel with an Armourworm inside. This is the creature you need to feed.

It’s worth noting that you can only feed the worm one Rice Cocoon at a time, so you’ll need to feed it once, go back to the Shrine to rest, and then repeat the process.

When you’ve fed the create three times, you’ll get hold of the Elder Armourworm Spirit, which you can cultivate and use in a battle.

So, there you have it; that’s how to get hold of those tricky Rice Cocoons and what you can use them for. While smashing those eggs to pieces, be sure to check out the details on the New Game Plus, or all the Awaken Wine Worm locations for your Gourd upgrading needs.