How to get Requisition in Space Marine 2

Since Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 doesn’t have any microtransactions, you can get all the required resources to upgrade your weapons, customize your armor, and more by playing through the various game modes. However, only a few get you those coveted Requisition tokens.

Whether you’re looking to create the coolest warrior in Space Marine 2 or the strongest, you’ll need to get hold of some Requisition. Unlike the likes of CoD points, or other microtransactions, however, you don’t need to pay for this privilege, instead you need to earn it.

Article continues after ad

So, how do you get hold of Requisition in Space Marine 2, what are they used for, and what’s the quickest way to get hold of the resource?

Where to find Requisition

Saber Interactive Requisition is found through multiple channels.

Operations

The best way to find Requisition in Space Marine 2 is by completing the game’s missions, otherwise known as Operations.

Most of these missions will grant you 35 Requisition each time you complete them, so they’ll quickly rack up. Luckily, there are currently six different missions to complete so you’ll have plenty of adventures and Tyrinids to defeat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the missions will only unlock as you progress through the main story. You can override this and complete them regardless, but it’s recommended you explore the campaign first, that way you’ll have an idea about the story, and fight mechanics.

Trials

If multiplayer or longer campaigns aren’t for you, then you can always take part in the class-specific Trials. These will challenge your skills as your class and depending on how good you are, you’ll get a certain number of Requisition.

Article continues after ad

These may not be the most fruitful in terms of Requisition numbers, but they’re much quicker than an Operation, so are well worth attempting.

What is Requisition used for?

Saber Interactive Grab Requisition to look and feel awesome while fighting those Tyranids.

Requisition is pretty much the key currency in Space Marine 2. It’s used to upgrade your weapons, purchase perks, and ultimately just power up your character as you level up.

As such, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty sitting waiting, as those perks can be extremely useful for defeating any Tyranids, and grabbing stronger weapons is always a vital purchase.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it, that’s how you can get hold of Requisition in Space Marine 2. If we discover more ways to grab the resource we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon if you want to upgrade your kit.

In the meantime, be sure to check out some of our build guides for the Bulwark and Assault classes, or our explanation of all the factions in the game, so you know exactly what’s happening as you progress through the story.