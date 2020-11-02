 How to get rare Gullwing car in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto
How to get rare Gullwing car in Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:16

by Alex Garton

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion has arrived and as with any open-world title, there’s plenty of secrets to uncover across the map. One of which is a rare Gullwing vehicle that’s definitely worth taking for a spin.

Watch Dogs Legion’s inner-city London environment is magnificent to explore. From Kings Cross Station to the London Eye, the game’s presentation of London’s iconic landmarks is stunning.

Exploring the game’s spectacular city landscape is best when you’re doing inside a vehicle to match. Well, YouTuber AR12Gaming has discovered a rare Gullwing car that’s impressive to look at as well as drive. Let’s check out how you can get your hands the vehicle.

Where to find Gullwing in Watch Dogs

Getting your hands on the car is a lot easier than you would expect, it’s just a case of locating it.

The Gullwing vehicle can be found at the Palace of Westminster. To be more specific, in the small gated car park attached to the side of the building. Once inside the car park, it’s just a case of finding the vehicle and trust me it’s hard to miss.

Check out AR12Gaming’s video below which shows him finding and driving the vehicle.

Topic starts at 7:42

The vehicle itself has an extremely long body that gives off a futuristic Mercedes type appearance. The white paint job just adds to its sophisticated and unique look. There’s no doubt this is the perfect car to tour around the Legion map.

Westminster location in Watch Dogs Legion: Gullwing spawn

For those who don’t know what it is, or haven’t been there just yet, the area below is where you want to look.

It’s these hidden gems that make open-world games so exciting to uncover. For more guides and Watch Dogs Legion news, stick with us here at Dexerto.

guardians in destiny 2 beyond light
Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 players are finally going to be able to sink their teeth into the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid very soon, with release scheduled for November 10. As with every expansion pack before it, Beyond Light debuts an exciting new raid for teams all over the world to conquer. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Everybody loves a good raid. Multiple Guardians teaming up to form a cohesive, battering ram of power over the course of a few hours, all with the goal of overcoming the raid and netting yourselves some fabulous treasures.

To some players, the loot is a mere afterthought. There’s a great sense of pride that comes with beating the raid itself, but even more so in being the first team in the world to conquer it. Deep Stone Crypt will be no different, with Bungie even offering warnings over delayed results of the “world’s first.”

europa in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Europa looks incredible.

Beyond Light

2019’s Shadowkeep has entertained gamers for a solid year now, but as with everything, some fresh blood is required, and that comes in the form of Beyond Light. It was two weeks ago that Bungie showed off its new content with the Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer.

The latest expansion brings an icy, new planet called ‘Europa’ and the usual host of new weapons, items, and enemies.

As well as Beyond Light, Bungie also recently announced “Season of the Hunt” as part of the content plans for the next few months. A combination of paid and free content, Season of the Hunt will stretch until the end of January.

Next-Gen

For gamers purchasing the content now and upgrading to a next-gen console, the good news is that your data will carry over.

Any players who buy Beyond Light and own Destiny 2 on PS4 and Xbox One will see their copies upgraded automatically. Meaning all saved data and progress will transfer over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Deep Stone Crypt

Additionally, we know that Beyond Light is of course adding the new Deep Stone Crypt Raid to Destiny 2.

Raids don’t have to be completed in one sitting – given that they take multiple hours to complete. But they are meaty offerings packed with action. Shadowkeep’s “Garden of Salvation” took approximately six-plus hours to be beaten.

Bungie has announced some rules for the upcoming Deep Stone Crypt Raid:

  • Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours
  • Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode
  • 1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters
  • Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight

World First

As with every new raid that comes to the game, the race is on for the first team to beat it.

In an official statement, Bungie addressed the circumstances regarding the sanctity of the raid’s record:

“Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team’s run. Expect the official announcement for World First to come a bit later than usual.”

The Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid will be available with the Beyond Light DLC set to be released on November 10.