How to get Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops: Dates, rewards, more

Path of Exile 2 is celebrating its early access launch with a suite of Twitch drops. This guide will break down what the rewards are, when you can get them, and how to add them to your account.

Path of Exile 2 is about to explode into the ARPG scene with paid early access launching on December 6, 2024. The isometric horde slayer draws heavy inspiration from the Diablo franchise as evidenced by the game’s predecessor.

This has caused a lot of discourse around whether this game is the Diablo 4 killer and Twitch streamer Asmongold has even predicted that it will “cannibalize” Blizzard’s audience. We’ll have to see if this is true come the game’s rollout but developer Grinding Gear Games is pulling out all the stops to ensure a successful launch.

Article continues after ad

Part of that is a buffet of Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops and we’ve got all the info you need to make sure you snatch them up. Below are some tips on linking your Twitch account as well as what rewards you can claim and when.

Article continues after ad

How to link your Path of Exile and Twitch accounts

The first step to unlocking Path of Exile 2’s Twitch Drops is to link your Path of Exile account to your Twitch account. This can be done quite simply by following these steps in the indicated order:

Article continues after ad

Create a Path of Exile account on pathofexile.com

Login to your Path of Exile account and head to the Twitch Settings page.

Click the ‘ Connect ’ button for Twitch found under ‘ Other Connections ’.

’ button for Twitch found under ‘ ’. This will redirect you to Twitch and you can follow the instructions there to finish linking the two accounts.

If the link was successful, you’ll see a message that says “Your Path of Exile account is currently linked to your Twitch account.”

Make sure that your Twitch account is linked to the main Path of Exile account that you want the Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops to go to.

How to unlock Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops

Path of Exile 2’s Twitch Drops work much the same as other Twitch Drops. Just tune in to any streamer playing Path of Exile 2 live and watch three hours of their stream. Once you’ve accumulated the required watch time, you’ll gain access to special rewards for your own playthroughs of the game.

Article continues after ad

These Twitch Drops will be available for the first two weeks of Path of Exile 2’s early access period. Below, we have the dates and rewards that you can get during this period.

Article continues after ad

Week one of the Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops runs from December 6, 2024, at 11 AM PST and ends on December 14, 2024, at 12 AM PST. Tuning in for three hours worth of Path of Exile 2 streams on twitch during this period will net you two rewards.

Article continues after ad

For week one, you’ll get the Energising Bolt Flask Effect and Halo of the Righteous Helmet Attachment.

Week two of the Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops runs from December 14, 2024, at 12 AM PST and ends on December 22, 2024, at 12 AM PST. Much like week one, racking up three hours of accumulated watch time on any Path of Exile 2 streams will unlock a reward, but only one this time.

For week two, you’ll get the Temporal Lord’s Portal Effect.

Article continues after ad

As well as the standard Twitch Drops from accumulative watch time, you can get an extra reward for engaging with Path of Exile 2’s Support a Streamer initiative. Purchasing or gifting two Twitch subscriptions of any tier from December 6, 2024, at 11 AM to December 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM PST will earn you the Chimera Pet.

Article continues after ad

Grinding Gears Games Who wouldn’t want this little guy to accompany them in Path of Exile 2?

How to redeem Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops

Once you’ve accumulated the required watch time during weeks one and two, or purchased or gifted two Twitch subscriptions, you’ll be able to redeem your Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops. Doing so is relatively straightforward.

Article continues after ad

Just head to your Twitch Inventory before the promotion ends on December 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM PST, and select the rewards you want to claim. With all that info, you should be ready to snag whatever Path of Exile 2 Twitch Drops you have your eye on.