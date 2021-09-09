How to get No Man’s Sky Twitch drops

In celebration of No Man’s Sky Update 3.6, which introduces the new Frontiers event and Cartographers Expedition, players will be able to earn Twitch drops by watching NMS streamers.
Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has just unveiled its new Frontiers event, where players are tasked with taking control of their own Alien settlement and fighting off Sentinels in the process.
Introducing a massive overhaul to the game’s systems, graphics and combat gameplay, avid players are flocking to the title’s interstellar universe to breath in all of this new content.
In tandem with the new release, players will also be able to claim Twitch drops by watching set time allotments of streamers with the No Man’s Sky tag. So, here’s when you can bag yourself some treasures, as well as how to connect your No Man’s Sky to your Twitch.
Advertisement
Contents
- When can I claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops
- All No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops
- How to connect your Twitch account
When can you claim No Man’s Sky Twitch drops?
No Man’s Sky’s Twitch partnership will run from Thursday, September 9, to Monday, September 13. Between these dates, at 6AM PST / 9AM EST / 2PM BST every day you’ll be able to claim a whole collection of cool new gear.
You’ll be able to claim them for up to 24 hours after watching, and can collect them from the Quicksilver store aboard the Space Anomaly.
No Man’s Sky Twitch drops
Day 1
|Time Watched
|Reward
|15 mins
|Fireworks
|15 mins
|Ha! Gesture
|15 mins
|Blue Jetpack Trail
|30 mins
|Pet Movement Tracker
|30 mins
|Apollo Decal
|1 hour
|First Spawn Battle Mask
|2 hours
|P. Sheptefalae Companion
|3 hours
|A-Class Shuttle
Day 2
|Time Watched
|Reward
|15 mins
|Fireworks
|15 mins
|Distant Gaze Gesture
|15 mins
|Stealth Starship Trail
|30 mins
|Archaic Habitation Heater
|30 mins
|Anomaly Decal
|1 hour
|Mercury Visage
|2 hours
|V. Pentaamqum Companion
|3 hours
|A-Class Fighter
Day 3
|Time Watched
|Reward
|15 mins
|Fireworks
|15 mins
|Disbelief Gesture
|15 mins
|Chromatic Starship Trail
|30 mins
|Silver Astronaut
|30 mins
|Hand of Approval Decal
|1 hour
|Iteration: Cronus Visage
|2 hours
|J. Croconakeum Companion
|3 hours
|A-Class Hunter
Day 4
|Time Watched
|Reward
|15 mins
|Fireworks
|15 mins
|-Null- Figurine
|15 mins
|Red Jetpack Trail
|30 mins
|Expanding Cube Gadget
|30 mins
|Nada Decal
|1 hour
|Iteration: Selene Visage
|2 hours
|G.Oestridinzeus Companion
|3 hours
|A-Class Explorer
Day 5
|Time Watched
|Reward
|15 mins
|Fireworks
|15 mins
|Hazard Decal
|15 mins
|Green Jetpack Trail
|30 mins
|Silver Atlas Statue
|30 mins
|Polo Decal
|1 hour
|Iteration: Helios Visage
|2 hours
|Z. Falynascria Companion
|3 hours
|Silver A-Class Fighter
To take a little look at all the cosmetics on offer, check out the official No Man’s Sky website.
How to connect your No Man’s Sky to Twitch
In order to claim all of these amazing rewards, you’ll need to have you Twitch account connected to your No Man’s Sky.
Advertisement
If you’ve already set up a Twitch account, then here’s what you need to do:
- Visit the No Man’s Sky Twitch setup website.
- Sign in with your Twitch account.
- Once signed in, then choose your native platform using the three buttons below.
- Sign in with your respective ID.
- Sit down, feet up, and watch some Twitch!
So that’s how to claim Twitch drops for No Man’s Sky! Be sure to check out our dedicated NMS page for all of the latest news!